The ‘Google Chrome’ internet browser is one of the best thanks to the fact that it allows you to add search boxes, block cookies and also translate pages that have another language. All of these features, including a few others that we won’t mention, make Chrome a 5-star browser.

Depending on where you are or the pages you visit, you may have to visit websites that are in another language. Those who do not speak several languages ​​have the possibility to translate the content of the Web pages in different languages. This is a configuration that must be customized from the browser, let’s see how to do this quickly.

What is the process to change the default translation to another language?

If you want to remove the automated translation from Google Chrome because the language is not the one of your preference, you do not need to disable the function. You just have to follow the following indications:

Enter the Chrome settings and look for the ‘Advanced Settings’ of the browser. Inside ‘Advanced Settings’ press the ‘Languages’ option that is there in the first list to choose from. Now, look for the language you want to put in the translations every time. When you have the language correctly located, click on the ‘More options’ icon next to the language. Just in those options that will be displayed, choose a call ‘Offer translation in this language’.

Once you add this language to the list of languages ​​for translation, Google Chrome will automatically will use it whenever necessary. When there are several languages ​​in the list to use, you will have to choose which language will be used to view the content of the page.

How to disable automatic translation on a specific page?

Machine translation for the pages you visit with the Google Chrome browser it is activated by default. There is no way to remove automatic translation from a single web page, but there is a way to disable all translations that the browser does of its own accord. In this way, you can contribute to the optimization of the Google Chrome browser.

By doing this you will be able to remove the automatic translation of all the pages you visit

To remove automatic translations from a page on Google, you need to go through a certain process. Which will vary depending on the device from which you want to disable page translation. Lets see how disable machine translation from Google from the browser compatible with phones and also from the compatible browser for computers.

From the mobile app

The process to deactivate the translation in chrome browser for phones is very simple. Follow the instructions that we will give you below so that you can be successful in making the different changes:

Open the Google Chrome app on your phone

Then, enter the settings section and scroll to language

Go to deactivate an option called ‘Ask me whenever I want to translate pages that are not in a language that I can read’

Now if you get to have problems allocating this option, you can try at least two things which are ‘Reset Google Chrome’ or else check the technical support.

On your pc

The process to disable automatic translations from the Google computer browser is very similar to the one to be used to remove machine translation Chrome browser for phone:

Open the Chrome program on your computer Then go to the configuration section Now, go to the ‘Advanced Settings’ and scroll to the language option Next to ‘Language’ you are going to press the icon of more options and then deactivate the one that says ‘Provide translation for pages in this language’

If you ever want reactivate the Google web page translator, you just have to repeat the same process mentioned. But with the difference that this time you will activate the translation. Whenever you want translate a portion of text, you can copy the text portion and use the search engine’s Google translator.

Turn off the translation notification for all pages you visit

Doing all the aforementioned things whenever you locate yourself on a page in another language Google won’t translate it. What’s more, now it won’t even show you the option that allowed you to choose the language in which you wanted to translate the page. All this configuration will remain intact until the day you decide to change it or until the day you uninstall and reinstall Google Chrome.