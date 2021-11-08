The Windows 10 operating system It is one of the operating systems that have lasted the longest today and that has brought the most news for desktops and laptops. The Windows 10 automatic repairAlthough very functional, it can become a nuisance at some point and we will show you how you can deactivate it.

What steps to do to remove automatic repair when your Windows 10 won’t boot?

Remove Windows 10 Automatic Repair It may result in a double-edged sword for us as users, since as the name itself indicates, if something is wrong with our computer, Windows, upon detecting this problem, will automatically start the repair, restarting our PC and analyzing the system files. . It happens that in many cases, our computer goes into a loop, in a cycle in which it starts and restarts trying to solve “that problem”.

When this happens, we are not even allowed to enter the safe mode or the “recovery mode” of the PC, since it will always be in that endless cycle. Although there are solutions for errors such as the one that occurs when the Windows 10 PC shuts down on its own, under this scenario, having the mode disabled is usually a quite viable alternative.

Directly from the ‘Troubleshooter’

The first method is to do it with our PC turned on, in such a way that if it already presents a problem and restarts, it will not enter the Windows automatic repair. To do this, you must follow the following steps:

Click on the Windows symbol in the lower left corner of your screen or press the key directly on your keyboard, which has the same symbol. Then click on the gear symbol or “Settings.” When the dialog box opens, look for the option to “Update and security”, You click to enter this new section. Inside here, you will see an option called “Troubleshoot” and to the right of the same box you will see a drop-down menu with various options. Click on the arrows to display the menu and you will see that you can allow Windows to have the solver activated and not warn, have it activated and warn later, ask before executing the Windows 10 Troubleshooter and finally, don’t run it.

With this, we will have the troubleshooter disabled, so in any case, our PC will not enter this mode. On the other hand, if your computer has low characteristics, you may have to disable unnecessary services to relieve the system load.

Pressing the ‘F11’ key

This method works to do it with our PC turned off and by pressing the key that we indicate in the title, it is usually a more complicated process than the previous one, but also here we will try to explain to you the best we can so that it is not difficult for you to do so. The steps to be carried out are the following:

With your computer off, hold down the F11 key while pressing the power button on your CPU. You wait a few seconds and the computer will enter a blue screen with several options. Don’t worry, this is not the famous “Blue Screen”. While inside, select the option “Troubleshooter”, then you go to “Advanced Options” and finally “Command Prompt”. The black window corresponding to the Windows 10 Command Prompt. Keep in mind, this works only with commands, so we will tell you what they are. Inside the Command Prompt enter the command below, as written: bcdedit / set {current} recoveryenabled no You press the “Enter” key and finally, restart your PC to apply the changes. When you have done this, your computer will not enter the “Problem solver”, Although it already presents a problem.

How can you fix the automatic repair loop on your PC?

It sometimes happens that when a serious problem occurs on our computer, it automatically restarts to solve it, although sometimes it is done by the famous Windows “blue screen”. When this happens, there are two possibilities:

That our computer can solve the problem and start normally In the worst case, it enters the startup loop.

In case second scenario happens, you can try via F11 key, this can make Windows start normally or already flat that it does not turn on.

Forcing the complete shutdown of the equipment

This is another option in case the previous alternative has not worked for youYes, this method is very risky, since you run the risk that the file system of your hard drive will be damaged and you will lose all your saved information: images, programs, documents and others.

What you should do is hold down the start button of your CPU for a few seconds and release when you see that your computer has completely shut down. If this doesn’t work, disconnect your computer from the power source.

Why won’t your PC boot after Windows 10 auto repair?

One last scenario, it would be precisely this, when you think that your PC could solve its problem and automatically shuts down, does not reboot and you turn it on manually, but … it no longer turns on What to do in this case? Check that you have all the cables correctly connected and that there are no broken cables, check if the transformer or the motherboard do not have a blown fuse or capacitor.

When you have made sure that apparently all this is fine, it is very likely that it was the processor or the Windows software got damaged completely. If this is the case, the best thing you can do is take your PC to a technician to verify it, most likely Windows 10 will have to be installed again and if so, it is recommended that you update your operating system to Windows 11. For On the other hand, in the worst case, you would have to buy a new CPU.