Irritable bowel syndrome, more commonly known as IBS, is related to mental conditions such as anxiety, stress, and others. But it can often make it difficult for one to realize whether IBS is just anxiety or is actually the beast itself.

Anxiety and irritable bowel syndrome.

The symptoms of these two disorders are also quite similar, such as an upset stomach, diarrhea, and bloating. And they can often make one look like the other when one cannot discover the root of the symptoms. It could be completely physical or mental.

The interconnected nature of both can also lead to confusion when you may have both with the former being triggered by the latter or vice versa. In various cases, many people have found relief after undergoing treatments such as hypnosis, cognitive behavioral therapy, other relaxation techniques such as massage, etc.

You can always find effective treatments for your IBS, but you must first find out the root of your symptoms.

Here are some ways to tell the difference between anxiety and anxiety syndrome. irritable colon.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Pain

It can happen that the pain you experience during these illnesses is severely intense, sometimes excruciating. Irritable bowel syndrome also changes the way the brain experiences pain, and anxiety due to that pain can also lead to some serious problems.

The vicious cycle of one triggering the other can go on endlessly and to stop it, you need to treat your anxiety properly so that the resulting IBS can be treated, thus ending the cycle and destroying both ailments completely.

Although people with IBS often associate their symptoms like bloating, diarrhea and gas with an ‘anxious’ or nervous stomach. It can happen that the symptoms always coincide with your anxiety.

This could mean that anxiety is the real cause of your illness and that you should probably look for solutions for anxiety, more so that IBS symptoms can disappear.

Evidence

Doctors mostly prescribe elaborate tests to rule out other life-threatening illnesses like cancer, food intolerances, or allergies. If your lab tests are inconclusive and do not hint at a particular condition. Your doctor will most likely prescribe an appointment with a psychologist for stress or anxiety.

Stress

Keeping a symptom diary can help you tremendously. If you have any unusual symptoms you should always write them down and if stress is somewhere on the list then you need to take steps to rule it out in the first place because it can trigger symptoms and be the root of your illness.

Nothing works

You’ve tried all the effective treatments for IBS, whether it’s diet changes, exercise, medications, or fiber, but nothing seems to work for you. It clearly points to one thing, that the root of your ailments is not physical.

Trauma

A full history of conditions that trigger long-lasting stress, such as divorce, abuse, or unexpected deaths in the past, may be the reason for your IBS due to the strong link between stress and IBS. It is advisable to receive treatment for your history of trauma and then observe the changes that occur in your life and health.

