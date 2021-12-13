High resolutions and frequency rates are beginning to standardize in homes around the world, and the main enabler of this is HDMI 2.1, the new standard that we especially find in mid-range and high-end televisions, as well as some monitors. But nevertheless, The fact of including this connection does not guarantee that we will obtain all the functions of this standard.

One of the recent controversial examples to come to light is Xiaomi’s recent 24.5-inch, 240-Hz 1080p monitor launched in China. While on its spec page it notes its compatibility with HDMI 2.1, its incorporation is “limited”, which has led to complaints from multiple media and users.

HDMI 2.0 no longer exists, be careful with the specifications





In this case, TFT Central has been able to contact the organization in charge of administering the HDMI license for all products. The middle has received the following response from said organization:

HDMI 2.0 is no more, and devices should not claim v2.0 compliance as it is no longer referenced.

HDMI 2.0 features are now a sub-set of 2.1.

All the new capabilities and features associated with HDMI 2.1 are optional (this includes FRL, higher bandwidths, VRR, ALLM, and everything else).

If a device claims to be 2.1 compliant, it should also indicate what features the device supports so there is “no confusion.”

While Xiaomi does not mention its compatibility with HDMI 2.1 in the marketing campaign of this new monitor, Yes, its support for the HDMI 2.1 standard is indicated in its specifications table, although yes, with an asterisk.

In the asterisk Xiaomi explains that This monitor only offers the TMDS signal protocol, something typical of HDMI 2.0. This tells us that it is not compatible with FRL (Fixed Rated Link), the technology that replaces the TMDS protocol and that makes it possible to achieve a higher bandwidth to provide higher frequency rates at higher resolutions.

The response from the HDMI organization explains several things; that Manufacturers are no longer required to indicate the HDMI 2.0 standard in their products, and that if they refer to its compatibility with HDMI 2.1, they should indicate what characteristics are incorporated or not of this new standard.

How to detect if the device we are going to buy has all the characteristics of HDMI 2.1

The features of HDMI 2.1 are backward compatible, and as we’ve learned lines back, manufacturers are no longer required to indicate ‘HDMI 2.0’ on their products, which can lead to consumer confusion.

To detect if all the characteristics of the HDMI 2.1 standard are included when we look for a television or monitor, the best we can do is take a look at the full product spec sheet.

The specification sheet must indicate the maximum native frequency that the panel is compatible with., and if features such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) are offered with technologies like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync, ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), and if the signal protocol is TMDS or FRL.

The adoption of HDMI 2.1 in a product will be total if all these technologies are included. If there is any variation in its characteristics, we would be talking in short of a ‘modified’ HDMI 2.0.

