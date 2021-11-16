If you are one of the people who uses WhatsApp very often, perhaps many of the new functions and the improvement of the aesthetics of this application have been drawing your attention, since this application is one of the most used by everyone.

Without a doubt, one of the best options that WhatsApp has enabled is to silence the notifications of some chats, but one of the most useful is the status privacy. In this tutorial we will show you how to delete a WhatsApp status quickly and what status privacy is for.

What can you do before deleting your WhatsApp status if you accidentally uploaded it?

In case you proceed to upload a status to your WhatsApp accidentally or after uploading you decide to quickly delete it, there are 2 things you can do while you have not finished getting on. See what they are.

Turning off the internet connection will prevent the status from getting up

The moment you press the send button after having chosen the image or video to upload in your state, the state you just added will appear in the list of states among the first options with some gray letters saying: ‘sending state’. If at that moment that it is being uploaded you decide to delete it, you can deactivate the internet connection either through mobile data and Wi-Fi and the upload of this status will be cut off.

Set state privacy

Status privacy is also a good option when you want to choose who can see the status you upload on WhatsApp. If you want to activate this, you must go to the status section in the application and click on the three points in the right corner. When you press it, there will be an option called status privacy, after touching it it will open a menu with 3 options which are: ‘My contacts’, ‘My contacts except’ and ‘Only share with’. Those are the privacy options in WhatsApp.

What are the steps to delete a WhatsApp status quickly?

If after having uploaded a status in WhatsApp you have decided to delete it because it has already fulfilled its objective, you can delete it in this way. There are 2 easy ways, the first is entering this state that you have risen and sliding up the tab of the people who have seen it. There will be a trash can icon and when you press it you will be able to delete that state.

The other way to delete it is also entering the States section. Next to your status are three points, when you press them, a menu will open with each of the states that you have uploaded. This way you will leave pressed the one you want to delete and at the top of the screen the trash icon will appear which is through which you will be able to eliminate this state.

Something very important that you should know is that since WhatsApp Web you will not be able to do any editing to your states or delete it, since this works only in mobile app for your phone regardless of whether it is Android or iPhone.

How long does it take to completely delete a status within WhatsApp?

After you have deleted this WhatsApp status, you may be wondering how long it will take to completely remove yourself from the platform. This is a very common question for all WhatsApp users, but there is nothing to worry about.

From the moment you delete a status in WhatsApp, it will begin the deletion process on the platform. If the internet connection is fast, it will not take long to be eliminated, since removal is virtually instantaneous. After you delete the status, no one else will be able to see it as long as the other users you have added to in your WhatsApp have the original version and not WhatsApp Plus.