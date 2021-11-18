WhatsApp brings with it several functions for the chats you create with your contacts. Each of the messages that you send to a specific person within WhatsApp, they will be saved within the chat. This also includes things, such as video files, audio files, documents, images, etc.

Before uploading the content of each of these chats in the cloud, it is recommended that you delete unnecessary or even unwanted chats to save cloud space. Next, we will show how to delete the most frequent chats on WhatsApp, how you can delete multiple chats together, and more.

How to remove frequent chats from new groups on WhatsApp?

The most frequent chats, whether individual or group, are always at the top of the list of all chats, making it possible for them to be easy to remove. The process to delete a chat within the instant messaging application will change a bit depending on the system of your device.

For example, in the case of Android, certain specific steps must be followed, but on the other hand, in the case of mobiles with iOS system those steps will change. However, that is why we will shortly show the steps to be taken on both devices:

On iOS

With iOS mobiles, the steps to be used to delete chats are very simple. The first thing to do is open the WhatsApp application, after:

Go to the ‘Chats’ section on the left of the ‘States’ section.

Find the chat you want to delete.

When you find it, you will slide it to the left.

Now, press the option that says ‘More’.

In the extra options that will be displayed there, choose the one that says ‘Delete chats’.

Finally, click on accept the box that will appear asking you if you want to carry out the action.

With this, the whole process to delete an individual chat or a group chat from the WhatsApp app for iOS would end. In case the application does not allow you to delete the chat, you can do two things which are clear app cache or, but remove the application to reinstall it.

For clear app cacheYou must enter the mobile settings, enter the ‘Applications’ section, find the WhatsApp app and press it. Now, go on to look for an option that says ‘Clear cache’. If this does not help to fix the problem, try uninstalling the app and reinstalling it, but if this does not work then check with the WhatsApp technical support.

Using Android

From Android devices, all steps are a little more complicated and different. The process comments by entering the WhatsApp application, then:

Look for the ‘Chats’ section next to the ‘States’ section.

The next thing is to find the chat you want to delete.

Once you find it hold it down.

In the options that will appear at the top you will select one called ‘Delete’.

Finally, you just need to click on ‘Delete’ within the dialog box that will appear asking you if you are sure to delete the chat.

Every time you want delete a chat within WhatsApp, you will only have to repeat this process mentioned above. By the way, it should be noted that there is a way to delete the WhatsApp app without having to delete each of the chats.

How to delete many unwanted WhatsApp chats at the same time?

Before it has been shown how to delete WhatsApp chats manually, but if you want delete multiple chats at the same time, follow the following indications:

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press and hold one of the chats you want to delete to be able to select it.

Now, go to find the other chats and select them.

Once you have selected all the chats you want to delete, click on the ‘Delete’ option at the top of the application.

To finish, just click on ‘Delete’ on the dialog box that asks you if you are sure you want to delete all those chats.

Thanks to this process, you can delete individual chats and groups quickly. In case you want to create a WhatsApp group one day, you can create one in which only the administrator will send messages. In this way you will not have complications, much less annoyance with frequent messages.

How to hide new chats on WhatsApp automatically?

If you don’t want to delete new WhatsApp chats, there is the possibility to archive them. There is no specific way to auto hide chats new, but there is a way to hide these chats quickly. When you receive a message from an old chat, you just have to press and hold that chat and press the ‘Archive’ option that is in the options above WhatsApp.