It may be that for some reason you no longer want to continue using your Gmail account, and you decide to permanently delete it, you should start by knowing that this is an irreversible process, and that any other Google product you are using will be affected, so that nothing will fall by surprise in the next lines we will be commenting how to delete a gmail account permanently.

What should you do before permanently deleting your Gmail account?

As you know, once a Gmail account is deleted, you will not be able to recover it laterIt is important that you are very sure you want to do that and also take some measures because you never know what can happen. Among these precautions we have:

Safeguarding important data

Before deleting your account it is suggested that you do a service summary inquiry, so that you are aware of what you have in it, which you can do from the Google Control Panel, from where you can download data important to protect them in another support.

Downloading this data it is done in a very simple way, since the Google platform explains step by step how to download, save and then obtain that data.

Linking with applications

When deleting your Gmail account, You may lose access to non-Google services, where you are using that email such as bank accounts or other applications. For this reason, it is recommended that before deleting your Gmail account you update your email address in all services outside of Google where you used the Gmail email address.

How to delete a Gmail account without deleting the Google one?

If for any reason you decide to close a Gmail account, but you do not want to delete the Google account, you can do it safely and easily by following the following steps:

The first thing you have to do is enter the page of Google account preference

Once there you go to the panel on the left side and select Delete your Account or certain Service

In the new screen that appears, select Delete Product

Next, the system will ask you to enter your password to verify your identification, as a way of security

Once you have entered the password, click on the Next button to advance

Immediately, the system will show you a list, with all the Google services that you have operational in your account

in your account You choose the one you want to delete in this case Gmail, and you only have to click on the image of the garbage basket that appears to the right of the Gmail icon, with this action you will be asking the system to delete the account

Now, to continue using the other services such as Google Play, Drive or Calendar, you need to have an email in your Google account, For this reason, the system opens a window where you must include that new email, and then click on Send Verification Email

For this reason, the system opens a window where you must include that new email, and then click on Send Verification Email Then, you open the email with which you are going to work in Google, you will find the Gmail Deletion Confirmation message, and in it you only have to click on the attached link to confirm that you want to use that account and proceed to delete the Gmail.

Immediately, the system takes you to the Confirm Gmail Deletion window, once there you click on the Yes I want to Delete Definitely box and then on Delete Gmail.

How to recover a Gmail account that has been deleted?

If after deleting your Gmail email, you need it back, it may be that you get it back, everything will depend on the time that has passed Since it was deleted, if a few weeks have passed, you have a good chance of recovering it, but if months have passed, it is most likely that Google has already deleted it from its database, making it impossible to recover.

In case the account has been recently deleted, We must start from two premises that you remember the password or not and have two-step authentication enabled. Let’s see the procedure in the different cases.

In case that do you remember the password and you do not have two-step authentication enabled we must:

Go to the official Google account recovery page Enter the name of the email that we want to recover, The system asks you to enter the last password that you remember If the password is correct, the account will be reactivated immediately and a verification message will appear on the screen.



Recover with Two-Step Verification more password. If you had activated this security measure, carry out the following procedure to get your account

Enter the official account recovery link Write the name of the email click on next e enter the password Once authenticated, the system will take you to another page Where you must enter the phone number that you previously registered Then you will receive a communication from Gmail, open it and click on send, to receive a notification in the alternative email Then, in a different tab, log in with the alternative email address Open the message copy the code and you paste it in the tab where you are trying to recover your account and that’s it, activated account.



You don’t remember your password or have activated Two-Step Verification. If this is the situation You must submit an account recovery request to Google. and the reactivation will depend on whether or not Google accepts the request. To make the request we must follow the following steps: