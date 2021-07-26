Some years ago Facebook introduced the interesting and fun alternative of being able to demonstrate our emotions in a better way through reactions you can give to all posts, leaving behind the simple “like” or “I like”.

If you would like to know the way in which you can eliminate a reaction from a post, let me tell you that you have come to the right place, since we will take care of clarifying all your doubts about it and explain step by step what you should do in these cases.

How to undo the reactions that I have made to any post or image?

The easiest method to delete a reaction from a post is clicking on the like or reaction and it will be deleted instantly. But in case you react and you forget about the publication to continue browsing this social network, it may be difficult for you to find that reaction that you want to eliminate so much.

However, this is not an impossible mission, but to prevent this from happening you better avoid updating the page at all costs which will load a large amount of new content, which will make you lose sight of the post where you want to undo your reaction.

How to remove a reaction from a post with a lot of interaction?

Next we will be explaining to you step by step how you can delete the reaction or like of a post. The most viable option is to first locate the post you reacted to. That can be seen if you look for your activity history on Facebook and what you should do to do so is the following:

First you have to go to the Facebook page and enter the user from which did you react or liked you want to delete.

you want to delete. Then at the top click on your profile photo to display the options tab and select the option “ settings and privacy ”.

”. Then you will have to press the activity log option and filter it by “Likes and reactions”. Depending on the period of time for which you have filtered it, Facebook will show you the posts to which you reacted or liked. At that moment, you just have to click on the reaction box to delete the reaction or modify it for another.

Remove a like from a page that you no longer like like this

If you are no longer interested in the content of a page, you can remove your like by following the steps indicated below:

First log into Facebook from the account you liked that you want to remove. Once you have successfully accessed your account, you must click on your photo to be able to visit your Facebook profile.

to be able to visit your Facebook profile. Click where it says “ information ”And then look for the section that says“ I like it ”, click on it and all the pages you have liked will appear.

”And then look for the section that says“ I like it ”, click on it and all the pages you have liked will appear. You must locate the page that you no longer like and once you find it press the button that says “Like”. Then the option of “I do not like it anymore”Which you must select.

From my account, can I remove someone else’s like?

On Facebook it is impossible to delete someone else’s like because there is no option for that purpose. However, you can apply another alternative that would not make the like of a certain person visible.

One of them is delete post or hide it, but if you want to keep the publication you could choose to block the person who liked or reacted to your post.