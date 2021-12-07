For this reason, if you have decided not to make backup copies, you can always start simply deleting disposable photos and videos, that is, those that you are not going to miss. However, if you have made a security backup, you can now delete those multimedia files directly from your phone. In addition, in general, all smartphone reels have a trash can where these files that we have deleted will accumulate for X time, mostly because they give us a second chance to recover them. So be sure to clean up their recycle bin as well.

But, what is clear is that, within the gallery, it will be up to you to erase everything or to select on your own those images or videos that you do not want to have on your phone.

The app galleries

There are many mobile phone apps that have your own picture album, as is the case with WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, or even Instagram. Not all apps on our smartphone will do this, but the truth is that instant messaging or social network applications are capable of creating folders where the photos we send, pass to us or upload to networks are downloaded.

So they can end up accumulating unnecessarily. Therefore, we recommend you delete them. In addition, we find several ways to make it possible, although the simplest is to use the gallery of our phone itself. Within this native mobile app, we will only have to go to the Albums option, where we will have to look for the folders that different applications may have created. Then we just have to empty them. If in your case you cannot from the reel of your phone, you can always do it from the file manager that will come standard on your phone. If not, you will have to go directly to the Google Files section.

On the other hand, there are applications such as WhatsApp that allow us to choose that they are not downloaded automatically in the smartphone gallery, that is, we will be able to download them, but they will always remain within the app itself. In this case, we must go to the app> Settings> Chats> and deactivate the option of Visibility of multimedia files. In addition, it also gives us another option so that they are not downloaded in the app itself without our permission, entering Data and storage> Automatic file download. So we will only have to look for a similar option in applications such as Telegram.

Downloaded files

We must not only keep an eye on the multimedia files that are being saved on the reel of the mobile device, but also those that we download from our browser. This is why a capital folder must be taken into account when emptying space on the mobile so that it returns to having the power of always.

We refer to the folder for the mythical downloads, usually called ‘Downloads’. Therefore, we recommend that you go over, at least once a week, all those documents that you will no longer need in the future. To do this, we just have to enter the Files app and look for this folder.

Once we are inside, we will have to select all that garbage that we will no longer need and eliminate it. Although, we will also have the option of selecting everything and erasing in one fell swoop the files that we had downloaded to the phone.

With Google Files

One of the better ways to save space and getting the smartphone to recover storage, in addition to performance, will be thanks to Google Files. This option usually comes standard on Android phones, although if you don’t have it, you can download it at the following link on the Play Store:

When you enter this application, in the Clean section we will see the options to eliminate junk files and duplicate files. In the case of junk files, we will find those temporary files from some apps, while duplicates are those documents that are more than once on the phone. So we will only have to click on the release option to select the files and delete them.

This tool will also give us the possibility to delete everything you have downloaded and those that take up more space. In this case, you will have to click on Select and release to see the list of files in each category and decide which ones we want to delete from the mobile device.

Did you clear the cache?

Another method that many users might have thought of is the option to clear cache of their mobile applications. However, it will not always be the best method. for optimal phone performance. More than anything, because it is one of the alternatives that we will find in the event that a certain app does not work correctly. It must be clear that it is a type of storage in which apps save various temporary files that they create, which they will need often.

Therefore, this possibility will be better to use when an application starts to malfunction or have different bugs. In this way, we will have to forget to resort to reinstalling it or deleting all the data. By deleting the cache, what we will achieve is to eliminate its temporary data, but without actually deleting our user data.

The negative lake is that the fact of clearing the cache is useless when it comes to saving space, since these temporary files will be generated again once you use these apps again. In short, we should only do it when we notice that an application causes that the mobile is slower than normal or an application is crashing.

Reset the mobile

This last method will not only help us to get a mobile back to its factory stateIn addition to solving different problems, it is also a good alternative if we want to eliminate everything that we have accumulated to start from scratch and thus get the power of the smartphone back to what it was when we took it out of its box. .

However, it is important that you make all the backup copies you need so as not to lose what you really do want to keep in the terminal. Once the backup is done, we must enter the mobile settings> System> Advanced> Reset options> Delete all data (factory data reset).

However, these steps will vary due to the customization layer of the manufacturer of our smartphone, so we will also have the option of using the settings search engine to find the factory term or reset.