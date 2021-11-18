It has happened to all of us more than once that we have regretted something we have sent. Today we are going to explain how delete my Facebook Messenger conversations. With one of the new updates it is possible to delete a message that you have sent to all the members of the chat, as long as it has not been more than ten minutes since you sent it.

If this is not your case, you can delete a message, but only for you. This means that the other person will continue to have the same conversation regardless of whether you delete all part of it in your account.

Delete a conversation or chat in messenger from the PC

If you want to delete your Facebook Messenger messages in the traditional way and without the use of other applications, you should know that it is only possible remove from conversation at once. You can do it from your computer by going to facebook website or by entering the Facebook Messenger app from a mobile device.

To do it from the browser, go to Facebook and log in. Go to the Messages. You have this button at the top blue of the screen. Click on it to see the list of conversations.

If it is a recent chat you will be able to see it without any problem. In case you want to delete a older conversation, click on “See everything in Messenger ”. This will direct you to a tab with all your conversations.

If you want delete an entire conversation, position yourself on it and click on “Settings”. In the new menu that opened, select “Delete.” If instead, you want to delete some messages from the chat, enter it. Position yourself on the message, click on the three dots and then on “Delete”.

If it has not been more than ten minutes since you sent the message, you will have the option to “Delete for everyone” and “Delete for me.”

If you want delete your conversations on Facebook Messenger from your device, enter the app. Find the chat you want to delete. You can type the person’s username in the search bar at the top of the screen.

If you want to delete a conversation completely, position yourself on it and hold it down to see the options or slide your finger to the left and click on the trash can to remove it.

If you want to delete part of the chat, enter it and hold the message you want to delete to see the options. There select “Delete.” If it hasn’t been more than ten minutes, you can delete it for everyone or just for you.

How to empty the Messenger mailbox and delete all conversations?

To delete all conversations simply and quickly from Facebook Messenger there are two different methods, Below we will explain in detail the different ways to delete Facebook Messenger conversations.

Manually from the Web or the App

The procedure is quite simple, the only problem is that you have to eliminate the conversations one by one, To do this, what we must do is enter the Messenger section, either on the Web or in the App, and look for the conversation that we want to delete.

Once located we must press the options menu that is shown with 3 vertical points and there we will see an option that says ‘delete’ we select it and it will ask us for a confirmation, we accept and that’s it! in case we want to delete all the conversations we must do it manually one by one.

Using an extension in the browser

Browser extensions they are the best option to be able to eliminate all our conversations at once without having to review one by one. So below we describe the 3 best in this area.

To get started, go to your browser and search for the extension Facebook-Delete All Messages. You can download it from the Web Store. You must add it to your browser, pressing on the blue button to download it.

Then go to Facebook from the web and log in. click on the chat bubble at the top of the screen. Click on “See all messages”. You can see this below the list of conversations. Click on there to access all your messages.

To delete all your messages, click on the extension you have next to the address bar and then on “Open your messages “ in the pop-up box. You will have a text box where it warns you that the messages you delete will do so permanently and it explains how the deletion process is.

If you agree with the warnings, tap on “Start to erase”. It’s a green button that you have at the top of the text box. Finally confirm this action by clicking “OK”. If you see that there are some messages left in your chats, refresh the page before repeating the process.

Free Messenger Cleaner

This extension allows you to delete Messenger conversations in bulk, once the extension is installed we simply have to enter it and select the delete option, the time it takes may vary depending on the number of conversations we have, approximately 1 second for each conversation.

An important point to take into account is that this extension is not free, but it allows us to test it by deleting 10 messages only once, if we want to delete more we will have to pay $ 10 dollars to unlock it for life.

This extension is free and pallow delete all messages Facebook Messenger by following these 2 simple steps once the extension is open:

1.-Click on “Open messages”

2.-Click on “Delete all messages”

And that’s it, the extension will take care of the rest.

Delete hidden chats in Messenger

In order to eliminate these conversations it is necessary to deactivate them first, to do this we simply must follow these steps:

Click on our profile icon.

Select option ‘ Privacy ‘.

‘. Click on ‘secret conversations’.

We click on deactivate and confirm the action.

We finally proceed to delete those conversations.

Delete a conversation in Messenger from your mobile

As we already saw to delete a conversation from our mobile it is necessary to press the 3 points on the conversation that we want to delete, a menu of options will appear and we press delete conversation, if we want to delete all conversations then we need repeat this process manually.

As you can see, it is very simple to delete my Facebook Messenger conversations. If you have any questions, leave them in the comments.