So many years with the same phone number or changing one mobile for another translates into a calendar full of duplicate contacts which sometimes leads us to misunderstand when dialing or simply makes it difficult for us to find a specific contact in the midst of such a pandemonium.

If that moment has come when you have “Guillermo class” or “Pedro Bonilla Labor Lawyer” repeated several times, and you want to put your communications in order definitively, pay close attention because we are going to tell you how to delete duplicate contacts from the phonebook on iOS and Android.

For both operating systems we are going to use the same procedure: download a free and reliable application from their respective stores, as the manual process is very tedious, especially if we have a thick agenda. In the case of Android, the application we need is Duplicate contacts.

To begin, we search and download the application on Google Play and install it on our phone. We grant the permissions to the application so that it can access our contacts and it will show us a screen with all those that we have duplicates.

At this point it is important that let’s verify which is valid and which is not in case the numbers do not match; when we are sure, click on “delete all” and voila, a clean agenda without clones.

In the case of iPhone, as we said, we are going to use the same procedure but with another application. Some apps like Smart Merge work very well, but they are not free. That is why we have chosen Cleaner, which also fulfills this task and, in addition, shows us more duplicate elementssuch as emails, similar names, or unnamed contacts.

The process is the same as we have described for Android: we download the app from the App Store and grant it permissions through Settings> Privacy> Contacts. The application shows us what we have duplicated and we only have to select them to merge or all repeated contacts are deleted. Ready, iPhone agenda clean like jets of gold.

It’s better to prevent than to cure

It is important that, to avoid having a duplicate and messy agenda, we do maintenance and therefore, the ideal is unite all our contacts in a single service to activate sync there. In the case of iOS, it is possible to do it in the SIM, in iCloud or in Gmail, and in the case of Android, in Gmail or in the SIM, but not all at once.