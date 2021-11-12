A simple tutorial that allows you to manage your agenda to erase those numbers that do not interest you.

The mobile phone book is usually quite busy when it comes to storing numbers. That is because it is fed by many telephone numbers of establishments, personal, others that come from WhatsApp groups, etc. When there are some that you no longer need, you can delete contacts from iPhone quickly.

If you do not know where to start, we show you a guide so that you can erase those numbers that are left in the agenda. They do not have to be contacts that you no longer want on your iPhone, they can also be duplicates or that no longer exist. In addition to that, you may be interested in eliminating all of them to sell the mobile and leave it completely out of the box.

A recommended technique before deleting contacts is to configure the iPhone calendar and leave everything ready to start cleaning. iOS allows you to configure your email accounts to share numbers with the iPhone’s own Contacts app. This serves both for personal use and for corporate use, since you can include a directory of contacts of a company, a school or any other institution.

Follow these steps that we are going to show you to configure the contacts your way:

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Click on “Contacts (edit)“and select”Accounts“. Touch “Add Account“. Tap the service you have an account with. Alternatively, press “Other“to set up a contact account, such as LDAP or CardDAV. Enter your information and password. Tap “Next”.

Keep in mind that you can accumulate several accounts in the Contacts app and that you can see them in the tab “Groups“located in the upper left corner. From there, it allows you to choose the default account where to save new contacts.

Now is the time to screen and get rid of all those numbers that are left in the agenda, either because you do not use them, they are duplicated, they are no longer available or you are going to sell the terminal. For this you have two methods that you can put into practice from iOS, combining a more selective and slow one with a more radical and immediate one.

If your case is more about deleting certain numbers that do not interest you, you can take a walk through the agenda and delete contacts one by one on the iPhone. Keep in mind that when you do this, you permanently delete the number from the phonebook even if you have an iCloud backup. The same happens if you delete a contact from your email, which also disappears on all devices where you have logged in with that email. You have to do the following:

Open Contacts and press the contact that you want to delete. Tap on the option “Edit“. Scroll down, tap “Delete contact“and click the red button again”Delete contact” to confirm.

Now it is the most radical method, which is based on deleting all the contacts from that account without having to go one by one or make additional adjustments that are useless. Each email account has a number of basic services, which can be activated or deactivated. Apart from Contacts, it has the Mail, Calendar and Notes service. To deactivate Contacts for that account you’re using, do the following:

Go to Settings again. Click on the section “Contacts (edit)“and select”Accounts“. Tap the account that you use frequently and that has the contacts that you want to add or delete. Surely you already have this service activated, so to delete numbers you have to deactivate the option “Contacts (edit)“and click on”Delete from iPhone“.

At that moment all the numbers on the device will disappear. If you back up to iCloud or transfer those contacts to another account, you will still have them backed up in case you want to restore them.

On the other hand, if what you want is to change your mobile and sell the iPhone you have, there is another easier way. You do not have to go to your contacts, simply reset the device to leave it completely factory.

It is obvious that all the apps and the rest of the terminal data will also be deleted, although you should already take that into account. To do this, you just have to enter Settings and access “general“, where you will see the option of”Restore“.

