With the latest update of the Telegram messaging app, it took a notable step in privacy: version 8.3 allows restricting the content that is shared in groups and channels, as well as suddenly eliminating all messages of a date in individual chats. That you regret everything you said during a specific day? Telegram makes it easy for you to make all those messages disappear.

It may not be the one with the most users of all the messaging applications, but no one can deny Telegram that it is the one that brings the most news to the field of instant communication. Because they are not only messages, they are also communities, a complete cloud in which to store everything you want, Telegram allows you to share those files and even works as a “microblog”. The developers do not stop adding new features. And privacy is one of the essential areas.

Erase Telegram trace in seconds

Delete messages by date

Telegram allows you to delete any message you have sent without leaving any indication that you sent it: This message is deleted from your mobile and also from the phone of all those who have received it (as long as you check the option to delete it in all). Until now you had to go message by message, delete all the chat at once or empty it, something not very useful if you wanted to keep the whole conversation except for a few messages.

With Telegram 8.3 the platform has introduced the block deletion of messages for a specific day. Thanks to this novelty you can get all you’ve said and shared in any one-on-one conversation disappear in one fell swoop. And here is your only limitation: deletion by date is only suitable for individual chats, not for groups or channels.

To delete the messages by date from your Telegram, and from the Telegram of those who have received these messages, you must do the following process:

Go to the chat you want to delete messages from. Remember: you can only delete by date in individual chats , not in groups or channels.

, not in groups or channels. Click on the calendar date that appears in the chat, the one that comes out to divide the days of conversation. A calendar will be displayed.

Click on the bottom button of “Select days“and mark the one you want. If you want Telegram to eliminate an interval mark two days: all messages between those dates will be deleted, both included.

Click on the “Empty chat for these days” below and confirm the deletion by checking the “Delete also for …”.

After a few seconds, during which you can cancel the process, Telegram will delete all the messages you have sent during the chosen dates.

The process is not as intuitive as it should be since Telegram would have to include the option to delete by date directly in the settings of each chat, but it will surely end up introducing it in future updates. And it works as it proposes: you can delete everything you said and shared without leaving a trace. Yes indeed, remember they could have taken a screenshot, never trust yourself.