Facebook is the social network with the most users around the internet, this is because it has managed to reinvent itself over the years. It is a social network where you can share with your friends, create groups and share stories. Which makes the interaction with your platform quite entertaining, but what happens when you want to delete a story?

The procedure may vary depending on which device you do it on and your operating system, however, in the end it is the same process, so there is no need to worry.

From Android

You have to touch the three horizontal dots located in the upper right corner and touch Settings. Swipe until you find the option ‘Facebook preferences‘. There will be the option ‘Hide stories’ which is the one you are going to select.

With your iPhone

The procedure on iPhone is as follows. You will select ‘Friends’ and then configure the privacy of your story, there you will enter ‘Hide story to …’, within that section you will choose who you want to hide your story, then select ready and save.

On your pc

Enters on the Facebook website and click on ‘See all stories’. Then select the option ‘Settings.’ Tap the ‘More’ option, then ‘History Privacy‘and then select’ Hide story to … ‘and you’re done.

To do this you have to delete the file from the history and to do so, first go to your profile, touch the three dots next to your profile and select ‘Archive’ then touch the stories you want to delete, select ‘Delete’ at the bottom right and finally touch Delete again to confirm.

Sometimes we want to delete only a photo or a single video on Facebook and leave the other stories, this is easy to do, but depending on your device, some steps may be different.

With the Android app

Go to ‘Stories’ in your profile and then look within ‘Your story’ for the three points, select them and then find the photo or video you want to delete, it is important that you are safe and locate yourself only on the photo you want to delete, then touch where it says ‘Delete’

In the iOS App

Go to ‘History’, in the news section it will appear. Then touch on ‘History’ and select the photo you want to delete, it is important that you make sure that this is the photo you want to delete, then touch ‘Delete photo’.

Using the official website

Enter the Facebook website and when you enter you will see ‘Your story’ In the main news section, touch there and wait for the stories to appear, select only the photo you want to delete, then touch the three dots and select ‘Delete’.

We know that depending on the operating system of your phone, you will find that it is different to delete or delete stories, since Android and iPhone have different interfaces which is why things like hiding statuses or logging in are usually done differently.

With the Android App

Enter the application to log into Facebook, then go to the history section and look for the stories you want to delete. Select them and click on the three points at the top and select ‘Delete photo’, in order to delete them, you are going to repeat the procedure with the stories you want to delete. That way, when you leave, you will see that the stories have disappeared.

From your iOS app

If you want to delete multiple photos from your Facebook story on iPhone do this: go to your story located at the top of the news section. Find the photos you want to delete. Select ‘more’ at the top right and tap ‘Delete photo’.

On the official website

You must enter the official Facebook website from your PC, then enter ‘Your story’ that you will see on your right the stories you have published, select the ones you want to delete, after selecting them, click on the three dots at the top right and click where it says ‘Delete photo’.