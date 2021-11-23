An image says more than a thousand words, that is why Gifs have become the perfect allies to express our feelings and enliven conversations on WhatsApp, but if for some reason you send it to the wrong person or you really don’t want it on your list of gifs, don’t worry, what there are some tricks to delete it and in the following lines we will show you.

How do I remove a Gif from the list of Gifs in WhatsApp?

The gifs, like the Stickers, you can remove them from your favorites list and from a conversation in the chat, very easily and in a few steps.

If the GIF is in the favorites list, you go to the list, press the GIF and press delete from favorite and that’s it.

If it is in the chat, you locate it, click on it, the trash can icon will appear and there it will show you the Delete for all or Delete for me options, click on the selected option and the GIF will be deleted. If you have any complications you can go to the WhatsApp help center

WhatsApp help center

It is a space within the platform that is available to help Solve the problems that may be presented in the use of the application.

What can I do if I sent a Gif to a person by mistake on WhatsApp?

If you sent a GIF by mistake to someone else, don’t worry, everything has a solution, just follow these steps:

Enter the WhatsApp application, and go to the conversation where is the GIF you want to delete Locate the GIF, press it for a few seconds and click on the trash can icon that appears at the top of the screen, if less than an hour has passed you can Delete for everyoneIf more time has passed, you will only be able to use the Delete for me option. Once deleted, proceed to send the correct GIF.

Delete the message and send the correct Gif

To delete messages, like GIFs, the application gives us a maximum of 68 minutes, to remove it from everyone’s view, and the process is very simple, I show them in the following lines:

Enter the application, find the chat where the message is, or locate the message through the search engine. Once located hold and click the trash can iconIf it has been less than an hour since you sent it, you can delete it for everyone, otherwise you will only delete it for yourself.

However, there is a trick that we can choose to delete the message after the established time has passed, and it is simply to modify the time on the cell phone, for which we proceed as follows:

You will unlink WhatsApp and your mobile from the Internet so they don’t have the option to compare the actual date and time. And we do that by activating the airplane mode on the cell phone. Enter the Applications, search for the WhatsApp App and press the Stop or Force stop button. Proceed to change the time of your mobile entered in Settings then in System and later in Date and Time, once here deactivate the option of the automatic time, and change manually by turning back the clock, minutes, hours or even days before sending the message you want to delete. You go back to the WhatsApp application, look for the message you want to delete and now the Delete option will be available for all, and proceed to delete the spam message. Finally, return your cell phone to the usual state, that is, internet connection and its time automatically, and you will have everything normal, but with the message that you could not remove completely deleted.

How can I have more Gifs ideas to send to my WhatsApp friends?

There’s a lot applications we can use to download GIF, and thus expand our library and have them available quickly when we need it, among these we can mention:

Tumblr gifs on WhatsApp

Tumblr is a platform dedicated to uploading texts, videos, images, but also has a library dedicated to GIFs, from where its users can download them to their mobiles or send them directly to social networks.

Giphy gifs on WhatsApp

Giphy is a GIF database where we can find infinities of images, it offers a very simple operation. Once the GIF is located, we have two ways to use it in WhatsApp. Downloading it on your mobile or sending the GIF directly from the Giphy application itself, and to do so we simply press the icon that looks like an arrow, located at the bottom of the image, and select WhatsApp.

What can I do to create my own animated Gifs on WhatsApp?

The WhatsApp application in its latest version offers you the possibility to generate your own GIFs, which you can do very easily. Just follow the instructions:

Open the application and locate the chat where you want to send the GIF. Once in chat press the camera icon which is at the bottom. You proceed to record the video, the maximum it can last is six seconds. Once the video is finished, the Editor window opens for you to add the details you want, then two icons appear at the top, the camera and the GIF. Press the GIF button and you are ready to send. You can also produce the GIF with a video that you have in your gallery.

Using ‘Photoshop’

With the photo editor Photoshop, we can also generate our GIFs, in a very easy way using the toolbar. The guidelines to follow are the following: