If it is combined indoors with shades such as white, gold, pearl or gray, a very modern Nordic style can be achieved.

Black evokes sophistication, power and luxury, which is why it is widely used in houses in the northern hemisphere where it contrasts with forests and snow.

Inside the house, walls can be painted black in large and bright spaces, since this color has the opposite effect of white since it catches light instead of reflecting it, so it can help to make places smaller.

And if it is used in small corners to transform them into an intimate space for relaxation or contemplation, it works very well, as long as the room has a window or a natural light entrance.

It should be considered that black absorbs light, so it is not advisable to paint ceilings black as it can generate a feeling of claustrophobia.

If used on some walls, it is advisable to combine them with shades of white, some vertical lines painted on the wall or with light furniture and curtains.

On facades it works very well if the house lacks architecture, since this color can make it look more interesting.

Door

A completely black facade is recommended only in very small houses or in those that do not have a well-defined architectural style.

However, a door painted black goes very well with the green of the gardens, the white of the walls or the orange of the bricks, so it can also go in moderate quantities in frames and windows.

Kitchen

Combined with white it can highlight certain aspects of the kitchen and give it more sophistication. Black can be used on cabinets or on the floor to create a mosaic.

In household appliances you can do without the traditional white or gray and bet on black in the refrigerator, the washing machine and in small equipment such as toasters or mixers that will give more presence to the kitchen.

The black chefs apron inspires minimalist kitchens where order is one of the maxims and framing the kitchen with black touches can help delimit the space.