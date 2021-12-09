It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… The time has come when your mind he just hums Christmas carols, and mine in particular can’t stop singing the legendary Bing Crosby song. If you are one of those few and rare people who have not yet decorated their home with all the gadgets Christmas, here are some ideas to make this year (more) special. Today we show you five ways to decorate a white Christmas tree and thus claim its existence. Although they may seem not to follow the spirit of this age, the truth is that the RRSS (and Kim kardashian) show us the opposite.

The tree does not have to be completely white, if we add artificial snow on top we will achieve a very cool effect and we will make a difference with very little.

The golden balls are a good companion

There is no better color than gold to enhance the white color. Classic, elegant and with a modern twist, the golden Christmas baubles will add an exquisite touch to the final result.

The (white) flowers are a perfect ornament

If you want to be original at the same time that you do not want to attract excessive attention, the flowers of the same tone as the tree are a good companion. They make a difference and but they do not attract much attention creating a perfect balance.

Adding a rococo touch with pearl ribbons is a success

Extravagant and groundbreaking, this tree can be paired with pearl strips to add a rococo touch to the final look. Let your imagination run wild to create a unique design.

Creating contrasts is cool, especially if they come in bright colors like electric blue

The contrasts are cool, especially if they are accompanied by a striking blue (electric) color. Dress your white tree with balls in this tonality and you will turn your living room into a place in the purest style Winterland.

Pastel trim adds romance

Romantic, elegant and very chic, this is how this type of tree is dressed with ornaments in pastel tones. From pinks to neutral tones or a very light sky blue to match the mood of home.

Main photo | Instagram @kimkardashian

Photos | Pinterest