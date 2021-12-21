If you are a user of Netflix is ​​likely to be a user of Amazon Prime Video, or HBO Max, or Disney +, or Apple TV +, or from … the point is that if you got hooked on a streaming content platform, there is a high probability that you will pay for more than one service (or save by sharing accounts with others), since the offer has multiplied significantly in the last years.

And if this is not your case and you only hire one, even in that scenario sometimes there is so much content available on these platforms that Time is running out just trying to choose what to see. If you are not one of those people brave that puts anything and if you don't like it, and you need more information and motivation to play a series or movie, these resources will come in handy.





JustWatch: the indispensable search engine





JustWatch is a fairly veteran utility already, it is the perfect place to find out which streaming service a series or movie has available, and not only that, it is also perfect for the most demanding because it tells you the quality, and if you only want to see content in 4KFor example, just filter your search.

A great advantage of JustWatch is that it has country-specific versions, so going to the Spain version guarantees that you will only find results that are offered in your country. and not only includes content available on platforms such as Netflix and HBO Max, but also in stores where you can buy or rent movies and series.





The home page itself is a good place to start, just by opening JustWatch you will see the list of popular content of the moment on all platforms. All you have to do is click on each title to find out in which services it is available, prices, visual quality and countries.

If you want to be more specific you can select only the platforms that you have contracted, just a type of content (series or movies), year of release, genre, and even IMDb rating if you are interested in public opinion.

Recommendations: from algorithms or from humans





Letterboxd: for moviegoers it is a great platform where you not only keep track of all the movies you’ve seen in your life, but also know what others are watching and what they think. It is the social network for movie lovers, and also for some snobs obsessed with writing a review of everything they see. It is a good place to find recommendations, read opinions, create and discover lists, and in general if you get hooked on the site it can become a little gold mine if movies are your thing .

Espinof: if instead of a platform where anyone has an opinion, you prefer something where specialists write, well here we do a self-promotion to those of Webedia. Our sister publication constantly offers recommendations on the best series of the year, or only the best on Netflix, or Prime Video, or HBO. If you like lists of recommendations, there are plenty of them, and reviews of almost everything.