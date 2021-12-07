The Shared with You feature that came with macOS 12 Monterey, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 allows us gather all the content we receive through the messages app in each of the apps responsible for opening said content. A very useful function that we may want to disable at some point, let’s see how.

The Shared with you function takes care of classifying the content of the messages app so that the photos we receive appear in Photos, the links in Safari, the songs in Music, etc. This is a very interesting behavior until someone starts sending us too much content, in this case we may want turn off the Share with you feature with that person.

We can disable the use of Shared with you with anyone very easily. We can also do it in the same way both from our iPhone or iPad and from our Mac. The steps to follow are those:

We open the app Posts on our iPhone, iPad or Mac. We enter the conversation that we want to remove from Shared content with you. On the iPhone or iPad we touch the name of the person. On the Mac we touch the button in the form of “i” next to the name. We uncheck the option Show in “Shared with you”.

Ready. From now on the links we receive from this person will not be shown in Safari, Music, Apple News, Podcasts, Photos, etc. We will, however, continue to receive all the content and we can see it in the Messages app, from where we can open it with a single touch.