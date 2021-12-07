For this reason, many people call it annoying, since some of these photographs also contain links with which you can discover some type of information related to that image since they lead directly to a news item. And although it is not officially available in all countries, although Spain is one of the chosen ones. However, if you want to disable or eliminate forever this tool that automatically changes the background of your mobile panel, these are the methods that you should take into account.

Can I use my photos?

Although there have been many users who have complained about this MIUI software, it may be an added advantage for many. And all for the simple fact that you can choose the images directly from your gallery, that is, it gives us the possibility of select our own photos that we have been collecting on the reel so that they are set as wallpaper automatically every ‘X’ time. More or less what we find today in Windows, since you can configure the background to change.

Therefore, if what you want is to use your own images, you must enter Settings> always active screen and Lock screen> Carousel of wallpapers > Activate and then tap on Photos from gallery.

By clicking on this section, it will open the reel of the Chinese smartphone where we will select those images that we like the most. In addition, as an extra option, we will have the option of choosing the frequency with which the snapshots that we choose will be exchanged at the bottom of the phone panel. To do this, we must click on Frequency of the images in the gallery.

Turn it off

To begin with, if you have updated your smartphone to a new version of MIUI, you have probably seen how the Xiaomi wallpaper carousel It is activated without your permission on your mobile phone. But don’t worry, because there is a fairly simple way that it won’t bother you again. Although, it may be re-enabled at another time.

The first thing we have to do is enter the settings of our mobile phone from the Chinese firm and access the Always-on screen and Lock screen section. Once we are inside this, we will have to enter the Carousel section of wallpapers, where we will find the switch with which we will say goodbye, at least for now, to this functionality.

Therefore, clicking on Activate, when it appears in gray, will mean that it is deactivated on our Chinese smartphone, so that different images will no longer be inserted in the background of the terminal.

Uninstall the feature

As we have been warning you, this software tool is not liking much. We are facing a function that was introduced in the Xiaomi customization layer from MIUI 8, although it was brought back from MIUI 12. However, when deactivating this functionality, the problem is that the associated image remains as default on the phone, having to go ourselves to change it manually.

From settings

The first option that we will have at our fingertips will be from the settings themselves, not only deactivating its option as we have seen previously, but we will go one step further. Basically, what we will do is withdraw the consent to use, the contract that we signed at the time to be able to enable said functionality.

To do this, we must enter Settings> Always-on screen and Lock screen> Carousel of wallpapers> uncheck the option to Activate (which appears in gray) and click on Privacy Policy. Then, tap on Withdrawal of consent and click on Withdraw again. Later, if we want to permanently remove the carousel we will have to go to Applications and search directly for this tool from the quick search engine.

In this case, it will depend on the smartphone we have, since in some cases it will allow us to remove this software tool from the phone as soon as we click on Uninstall.

From Play Store

As much as we follow the previous steps, maybe when we get inside Applications and look for the carousel of funds It does not appear as such or it simply will not give us the option to remove it from our Xiaomi mobile. However, a little trick has worked for some users. So we recommend you try it from your terminal if the previous method has not worked for you.

To begin with, we must access this link from Play Store. Once inside, hopefully, the Uninstall option will appear. When we tap on that button, we will be able to permanently remove the Xiaomi carousel from our phone with MIUI.

Goodbye forever

MIUI has generally been found to allow uninstallation of this proprietary software on those high-end Xiaomi smartphones, so if you have a mid-range or entry-level device, it probably won’t give you the option to uninstall it so easily from its settings.

Despite this, there is still hope that we will get rid of this feature from Xiaomi phones forever. Yes, we must do it using ADB, although we already warned you that it will be a somewhat more worked process. We will start by activating the developer options of Chinese smartphones, so we must enter Settings> About the phone and press numbers times on Build number. Then, enter these options that we have just enabled and activate USB debugging.

Best of all, we will no longer need to download any program to our computer to use ADB, since from this link We can do it directly with the PC browser. On the WebABD page, we will have to click on ‘Star’ and connect our phone to the computer via USB> Add Device on the web (it will appear in blue)> select your mobile and click Connect> grant your mobile permission with the message that will appear on the phone panel.

After this, we must click on the ‘Interactive shell’ section of the web and put pm uninstall -k –user 0 com.miui.android.fashiongallery. Finally, press Enter on the computer keyboard. In case ‘Success’ appears, it means that our Chinese phone carousel has been successfully removed.