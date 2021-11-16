By being active on Facebook, other users can notice it as it is reflected in your profile photo and in the list of active people, when sending you a message they can also notice if you are active right at that moment on the platform.

Deactivating the ‘active’ status in Facebook Messenger is a privacy measure that applies to your friends, that is, they can’t see your activity status, but it is important to mention that by deactivating the ‘active’ status you will also not be able to realize who is online on the platform.

To find out if Facebook marks ‘active now’ without logging in, you can access Messenger and enter settings, there you will see if your status is active and you can edit this visibility so that your contacts do not realize that you are active on the platform.

You can also tell if the ‘active status’ settings are activated or not by logging in from another profile and looking for your own account, when deactivated, it will not show information regarding the activity, but if it is activated, you will be able to see it as’ active now ‘or’ active ago ‘, everything will depend on whether you are online or were recently.

When you disable activity visibility on Facebook, the people you have added cannot see that you are online or active on the platform, so The green dot that indicates activity will not appear in your photo profile on Messenger or Facebook.

You will also not appear in the list of ‘active friends’, which is where the people added who are online appear, just like if you make a publication, the green dot that marks the activity will not be visible.

To deactivate the ‘active’ state in your facebook profileYou should bear in mind that some contacts may decide not to contact you by not seeing your active profile on Facebook or Messenger. However, the visibility of the active state does not affect the reception of messages. You can always re-enable or disable your active status on Facebook if you need to.

From the Messenger application you can also deactivate the ‘active’ status, for this you must enter Messenger and press the settings icon that appears in the upper right corner and under your profile picture you will see the option ‘active status’, by pressing this option you will be able to access to activate or deactivate the visibility of your online status.

With the Android or iOS cell phone

To deactivate the option for the activity status to be seen by your Facebook friends, you must enter the application and log in, then press the three stripes that appear in the upper right corner and enter ‘settings’, in the ” section privacy ‘is the option’ active status’, where You can modify your visibility on the platform.

When you select the option ‘active status’, you will see that there is the option to deactivate or activate the chat, by doing this the people who are added to your profile will not be able to see that you are active on Facebook because the activity marker (the green dot) it will not be visible.

From your Windows PC or Mac

To deactivate the visibility of the activity on Facebook from the PC, you must press the Messenger icon, then press the three dots on the left side of the window, in the ‘chats’ tab and select ‘preferences’, there you can press the switch that appears in the tab to activate or deactivate your ‘active’ status.

In order not to appear ‘active’ in the ‘Lite’ version of Facebook, you must first log in to the application and press the three stripes in the upper right corner to open the Facebook menu, then search for ‘settings‘.

Being in configuration, in the ‘audience and visibility’ section you must press ‘active status’ and then the blue point on the right side of the profile to display a window that allows you to activate or deactivate the ‘active’ status.