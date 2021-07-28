In this article we will talk about everything related to Factory Reset Protection (FRP) on your mobile, what it is for and why deactivate it.

What is Factory Reset Protection (FRP Lock)?

FRP lock it is nothing more than a security system which was integrated into Android from the version 5.0 Lollipop, its main function is to prevent a person not authorized by the owner of the mobile from doing a Factory Reset to your mobile without authorization.

The operation of the FRP is based on the fact that in order to perform a Factory Reset to the mobile, this must be registered in the mobile owner’s account, if not, then it will be impossible to reset.

What is the reason we need to have this protection?

This need arises due to the growth in the number of mobile thefts in recent years and also avoid losing your data in case you lose your mobile and someone else finds it, wanting to do a Factory Reset to take it as their own and erase all the information on your mobile. With this system you will avoid losing your data.

How can I activate the FRP lock?

Normally the FRP function is activated from the factory, when you log in for the first time on your mobile and configure a Gmail account, this new layer of security is added to protect your data. Even so, if you want to clear up any doubts, you can go to the settings of your mobile, then to the “Accounts” section, if there is a Google account configured then the FRP is already active on that mobile, and to do a Factory Reset you will need the login data of that Google account. If, on the other hand, there is no associated account, then select “Add Account” and the system will ask you for a Gmail email and its respective password to associate it with the mobile, once the process is finished, the FRP will be active.

Why should you disable this protection on your cell phone?

One of the most common reasons for deactivating this function of a mobile is that the owner will sell or donate the mobile to someone else. So that the data of your email accounts and other associated and synchronized accounts do not pass into the hands of the new owner and so that this person can configure the FRP again with their own Google account, then it is advisable to deactivate it.

Methods to disable factory reset protection

There are several ways with which we can deactivate the FRP, below we will mention the three main ones that you can easily do yourself.

Manually

It is important to mention that before performing this process, you must create a backup of your personal files, since this process will permanently delete all the information stored in the memory of your mobile.

This process is really easy to do, you just have to follow the following steps to disable FRP manually:

Go to the settings from your mobile.

from your mobile. Choose “System” .

. Choose the option “Reinstatement” .

. Choose “Restore”.

At this point, you will be asked to enter the PIN or password that you have configured on your mobile, press accept and the restoration process will begin, the mobile will leave its system as factory default and the new owner can then configure the FRP again with their own Google account when you start the mobile for the first time.

With Google ID

If you do not want to do a complete reset of your mobile, then the method to use will be to delete all the Google accounts associated with your terminal.This can be done by entering the settings of your mobile, go to the Google section, then Accounts and in this punto choose each of the accounts that you have associated and delete them, you may be asked for a confirmation and that you also enter the PIN or password configured on your mobile, once you delete the accounts, the FRP will be disabled.

Without password

The last method you can use to disable FRP is remove password or PIN protection from your mobile. You can do this by entering the settings of your phone, then go to screen, lock and security, here you must choose the option “No password”, you will be asked for a confirmation to make this change and by accepting, you will be leaving your mobile if the layer protection offered by FRP.

What can I do if my cell phone does not allow me to deactivate the FRP?

Currently, there are few functional techniques that allow us to deactivate the FRP efficiently, since since its creation Google has invested all its efforts in improving the security of your system and backup of your users’ information, the best alternative will always be to try to find the data of the account with which the FRP of our device was configured, since any other method to bypass its limitation will be totally illegal.

However, in older versions of Android, some methods that involve doing a forced hard reset from your mobile’s recovery menu may work. With this method you can try to completely disable the FRP protection of your mobile and be able to configure your own Google account and reactivate the protection if you wish.