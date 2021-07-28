These days distractions abound when we least need them. Not only at work, in our rest time or simply when we want to chat with that person that we have not seen for a long time. The famous iPhone Do Not Disturb option has evolved in iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey to present under the name of Concentration. And the change has not only been in the name. Now the function offers modes according to specific situations, as well as customization of white lists for contacts and apps.

Unlike Do Not Disturb which closes everything, excludes phone calls from your VIP list or persistent calls trying to communicate urgently, concentration mode is really useful for when we are working or concentrating. The update allows you to adjust what specifically distracts will allow.

This ability to have focus mode eliminate distractions at the very moment you need to focus is fantastic. But most of us know when to get down to business, whether we want to or not.

On iPhone and iPad, swipe down to open Control Center 1. Go to Focus. 2. Choose to select a concentration mode. 3. Touch the ellipses icon to bring up options for how long you want Focus to stay on.

Once at this point there is a Control Center option that allows you to do more. On iOS, the button appears below Current Concentration Mode as Settings. This feature is useful for creating new focus modes. On iOS, however, there is a button at the bottom of the screen, called new concentration modes: Rest, Do not disturb, Personal, and Work.

How to activate automatic replies on iOS

When a new concentration mode is configured to prevent our contacts from communicating with us, they can notice it, when we respond to each other as usual. However, to avoid misunderstandings it is possible to configure an automatic reply. As with Do not disturb while driving, the iPhone can activate a predetermined message by Apple, to inform that we are not available.

Go to Settings on your iPhone and choose Focus Tap on Focus Status Turn on auto reply

You’ve figured out how we might be a bit interested in focus mode. However, the moment we really realized how much we liked it was a short patch during beta where we messed up and apparently stopped working.