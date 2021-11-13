So you can access more items from that bar on the Mac.

The excellence of macOS comes from years of development and improvement. Not only in the stability of the operating system, but also in the possibility of customizing the interface to the taste of each user. Even in those areas where it was more difficult to modify. You can customize shortcuts in the Mac menu bar to take advantage of more space.

Since the macOS Monterey version there is a function to add a series of buttons and elements to the top bar of the screen. We are going to explain how to do it, but also, we have one more surprise. And it is also possible to add accesses in other versions, thanks to an external tool. But all in due time.

How to add menu bar shortcuts with macOS Monterey

Most know what shortcuts are all about. This idea has been adopted by Apple to create a program with which to manage the menu bar. Thus, you can get faster to different programs, folders or other functionalities, such as dark mode, etc.

From its interface, the program allows you to see all the shortcuts that macOS Monterey has, whose implementation is done by dragging the access button to the menu bar. To access the program, search for it directly on the Mac Launchpad under the name “Direct access“.

After opening it, you will see the entire list in the form of buttons. Look for any one to activate the accesses and click on the button, no matter what it is. When you open it, you will be able to see all the configuration details, among which you are interested in one over the rest. And that option is “Pin in the menu bar“.

Next, an icon with two layers will appear in the menu bar, which is the one for the shortcuts. When you press it, all the accesses that you have been adding will appear in a single window. Both to add an access and to modify it, you will have to enter the tool to carry out these procedures.

Some accesses, like the one on the calculator, you can download them to continue expanding the catalog in the menu bar. From this iCloud link you can get the shortcut and add it to that top bar.

How to customize shortcuts on any Mac

If you don’t have macOS Monterey, that’s fine, there are still options to add shortcuts. It would be a shame not to take advantage of that space, that’s why there is a tool external to the operating system with which you can do the same. The only requirement that you must meet is that your computer has macOS 10.10 onwards.

Having that clear, it only remains to install the xMenu program and use it, the link of which is below. Once installed, an icon will appear in the menu bar, where you will have up to 6 additional submenus. One is for applications, another for developers, another for the user folder, another for the documents folder, another customizable and finally one more to manage the clipboard.

The one that interests you the most is the customizable one, that if you press it you will have a star icon in the top bar. If you click on the XMenu option, you must click on “Open Folder in Finder“A window will open where you can drag a shortcut to anything you want on that menu. They can be applications, they can be folders, or they can even be files.

To create one, simply right click on any icon and look for the option “Create aliases“A copy of that element will be created, although you can name it whatever you want.

