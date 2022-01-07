Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Cultivating willpower implies recognizing our limits in order to challenge them rationally. In this space we review some ways to stay excited.

Cultivating willpower can improve productivity and many areas of life in the medium and long term. In particular, This is understood as the constancy towards our goals. However, it is not always easy to maintain it.

When we don’t consider the importance of being persistent and willing, we give up on our projects. The problem is that worthwhile achievements are often not immediately achieved. So how do you keep that motivation?

What happens when there is no willpower?

Those who do not know how to cultivate willpower tend to stagnate. It doesn’t matter what the project is; if there is no prolonged motivation, failure is certain. In this way, it is difficult to achieve personal fulfillment.

There are those who blame their failures on fate or bad luck; however, none of that has to do with achieving goals. The people who do not take responsibility for their mistakes are the same people who lack the will to do things.

If there is not enough willpower, projects stagnate or fail.

How to deal with the lack of motivation?

The best coping styles are productive ones. In other words, actions leading to an expected result. For example, when we do not feel like studying, but we know we have to, it is best to mobilize as necessary.

Within this framework it is clear that the creativity has great value. The student who has been exhausted from studying in the traditional way must devise a new system. Mechanically repeating the same study method is counterproductive.

How to increase willpower?

To improve intrinsic motivation it is necessary to do an introspection. That is to say, we analyze our own experience and recognize where we are failing. Let’s see a list of some useful tips to cultivate willpower.

1. Define the objectives

Having clear goals is important. When setting goals, it is necessary to do some planning. The more specific our action plan, the better results we will have.

2. Have achievable goals

Being realistic is a factor that benefits the achievement of achievements. The ideal is to differentiate what we can do from what is not within our reach. To achieve personal fulfillment we must know our limits.

This does not mean that we are conformists. Quite the opposite; being realistic implies having the conviction to improve and challenge limitations. Growing personally is a time-consuming process that requires tolerance.

3. Set short-term goals

Dividing projects into short-term goals helps cultivate willpower. It is logical to think that when we successfully complete a task, our motivation is restored. The idea is that we can enjoy the road to our goal with small achievements.

4. Record progress

Keeping track of progress is satisfying. When we review what we have achieved, a feeling of enthusiasm invades us. In addition, tracking progress allows you to learn from mistakes and improve for the future.

5. Reward effort

Investing time in a project is something that not everyone knows how to value. Some people complain that they have to study or work, when in fact they should be rewarded. For example, eat our favorite sweet after a complicated exam.

6. Learn from mistake

Errors are a natural look in any project. In fact, being wrong can pay off. It is in practice where we can identify what needs to be corrected. So instead of feeling like we’ve failed, we must motivate ourselves to correct the error through experience.

Benefits of acquiring willpower

To reach our best version it is necessary to challenge our limits. However, we must beware of chronic dissatisfaction. The main benefit we get from willpower is rational demand.

It is necessary to know our limits so as not to exhaust motivation. Willpower people know when to say no. Also, sometimes it will be necessary to do sacrifices to achieve the goals.

Willpower is what makes us know our limits. In this way, it is key to our success.

When to seek professional help?

If nothing seems to work to maintain willpower, the ideal is to seek professional help. Psychologists are trained to identify possible causes and, based on these, guide towards treatment.

During the sessions, the professional questions the patient regarding their motivations. The idea is to find out what is keeping you from maintaining momentum. For this reason, it uses therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy.

Insisting on everything is not the best

Ultimately, we must be clear that it is not always good to persist in some things. For example, when we insist on relationships that we know are toxic. Sustained motivation must be well channeled or else it hurts us.

