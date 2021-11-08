Instagram offers you the opportunity to share what you feel and think in the Stories function, this through an image or video. You can add music, stickers and many other objects to the stories which will help you convey an idea of ​​what you want to express. Instagram stories are a way to share moments with your followers, if you want post those moments in a single photo, you can do it, then we will tell you how to achieve it.

What is the use of placing two photos in a single Instagram story?

If you want to express two photographic ideas in just one element, Instagram gives you the option to do so, allowing you place two moments in a single story different, in order to improve your performance in the application.

Improve a layout

The design of the photo is one of the things that will attract attention in your story, added to the editing or application of effects. Adding two photos to your new creation will give you a unique and diverse design. will make everyone love your new story.

Share two moments

Adding two photos in the same montage will help you share two moments in the same story. By using this option you will have many views in your stories publications. In addition, you can also share the story on another platform.

How do images overlap for an Instagram Storie?

If you want to put in a story with two photos together you must first superimpose these, to do them you must be clear about the following things:

Choose the two photos to use

The first thing you have to do is know what photos are you going to add to your story. Go to your gallery and choose the moments that you are going to post, you can also add more than two if you wish.

Open Instagram account

To use the functions of Instagram, the first thing you should do is create an account on this platform, if you do not have a user in the social network, use the functions of this they will not be available to you.

Select what the background photo will be

If you are going to place two photos in the same story, you should bear in mind that one will be the background and the other will be smaller, this will be a type of sticker. In this way, You must choose the most outstanding or the one you think is convenient to be the background of your photography.

Why should I quit Instagram after choosing the background image?

If when mounting two photos in the same element you get that you must exit the application, this it will be due to a problem with the appBut do not worry, you must be calm, which is normal for the platform, you should only follow the following recommendations if this happens to you.

Pause the process

Pause your process for a while, surely the application is not responding to so many things, Wait for her to clear up a bit and try uploading your story again with two photos included later.

Choose the second image from the gallery

The second photo that will enter your new story will be chosen from your gallery, you just have to follow the following steps:

Go into the instagram app. Go to the option to create a new story. Now, add the background photo you have chosen earlier. Then, to enter the second image, enter the sticker option, here will be a part where you can add an image from your gallery as a sticker. You just have to enter here and choose your photo. When entering the new image, go to modify place it larger, or what you need, this you can do with your toolbar.

How is the second photo edited as a sticker?

To edit the second photo, you can do it in different ways as you can edit with toolbar that Instagram offers you, here you will find a lot of filters and effects such as the cabin effect.

Copy the image

You must enter your gallery when you have already added the background, look for an image which you want to paste in background already established. By having the image in view, you can copy it.

Paste the image onto the background

If you already did the work of copying the image now you have to go to your story with added background to paste it over it. You just have to click on the paste option and your image will be added that will be part of your new creation.

Adjust size and position

The image will not have a specific order when adding, so now you are in charge of making it look beautiful and agree with your background. You must modify its size to what you see fit, to do so you just have to enter the settings of said image.

When seeing used the editors that you consider convenient to return your photo of better quality, you have to organize your position. You can place it where you want, just try to match your background so that they fit perfectly.