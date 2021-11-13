How to create your charging base for Apple Watch with LEGOs

The Apple Watch is the excuse to play LEGO again

It seems that Reddit users have decided to break a spear in favor of LEGOs. You really want to get back to playing construction, but when you have a job, two kids, a dog, and a mortgage on top, you have to elaborate a little the plan to be able to spend Saturday playing LEGOs without looking like you’re wasting your time.

A few days ago, a user appeared on the Apple Watch subreddit showing how money had been saved in a charging base for the smartwatch. Instead of just going to the store and buying it, it showed a photo of a friendly support created By himself with LEGO pieces. A few users reacted by commenting on the gadget in question, but it wasn’t long until some redditors New versions of the invention began to upload. And that was not a very original thread. If we pull Google, quite a few charging mounts for the Apple Watch had already been previously posted on Reddit made with LEGOs.

In a few days, this phenomenon has become the perfect excuse to take the blocks out of the closet box and play for a while combining pieces to create a unique and personalized support with LEGO pieces. And share it on the forum, of course. There are those who build a totally minimalist base and on the contrary, those who assemble a whole transformer. The trend seems to be increasing, so it is possible that in Cupertino they are taking notes. These are some of the most creative designs that have appeared on Reddit, although many more designs will likely be released in the coming days.