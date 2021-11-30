They are totally free , we don’t have to pay anything to add or use them. Each profile has its own personalized lists of favorite content based on what it has seen in recent times. Each one has their “I’m watching” list that will allow us to continue watching a series or program for the exact chapter that we are going. And, in addition, the recommendations are personalized according to the consumption made by each of them.

The profiles in the Movistar application allow each user to follow a series of specific content according to their tastes without stepping on other people who use the same account. Each Movistar + account allows you to have up to four personalized profiles per client in addition to the default profile called Home, which can be common to everyone. And the profiles are available from any version: from mobile applications, tablets, from the browser, from HDMI devices or from the Smart TV.

We can be identified on five devices to see Movistar + but not all of them can be used at the same time. In addition to having the decoder, we can see it on up to three devices simultaneously as long as they are connected to your home network. Only one of them can be away from home with different data or WiFi . In the case of having Movistar + Lite, it can only be played on two devices at the same time.

It is available from the Movistar + Lite application but also for any Movistar + user who has contracted a television package and uses it in its app or web version.

Parental control and child use

Movistar has a drawback in the creation of profiles compared to other platforms and that is that it does not allow differentiating between adults and children if we make the profile from the web. It does allow it by editing it from the application. If not, they are all absolutely the same and we will only differentiate them when choosing a name or when choosing an avatar to assign to each of them but there is no parental control available.

Although it allows the children’s profile from the web, it will only allow us to choose if we want to restrict the viewing of content for people over seven years old or yes. This only allows us to choose if we want to show series and movies for all audiences or all, compared to the age controls of other platforms such as Netflix or HBO Max.

Another drawback of this children’s use is that we cannot restrict access to the rest with a PIN code or key so that the child can switch from one to another to view adult content without any problem or difficulty.

How to add profiles

To add profiles we can do it from the Movistar website, accessing our account. We simply have to go to ver.movistarplus.es and log in with our email and password. Once here, we go to the upper right corner where we will see “Home” and we will see the “Account” icon. Tap on the word “Home”And a drop-down menu will open that will show us another button: Manage profiles. Click here.

Once here we will see that there is the default profile which is “Home”And that we cannot modify or delete or change the name or add a photo. But we will see the option of “New profile”, as you can see in the screenshot below. Here, you will have to choose a name for the profile you just created.

When you have the name, touch on the photo or avatar to choose the profile image you want to put. Here we will see that all kinds of characters from series and movies that are available in Movistar + appear and with a very different aspect. From Maya the Bee or Doraemon to real animals of all kinds taken from documentaries, but also fictional characters like Candela Peña en Hierro or Young Sheldon as a child. Movistar is one of the platforms with more options to choose avatars in this aspect since it has available a lot of characters, but also all the football teams of the First Division or Second Division or presenters or comedians of its main programs such as La Resistencia or Late Motiv.

When you’re done, confirm with the photo and name you want and you will have created the new profile in your Movistar account. You can repeat the process as many times as you want to create the different profiles associated with your account.

As we have explained before, there is no option to create a children’s profile, but everyone has access to all the contents and we do not have the option to block programs or series for adults if you are going to use the profile for a minor. Unless we do it from the mobile phone, following the steps below, which will allow us to activate the age restriction.

Modify or delete a profile

Once we have them created, we can modify or delete them as many times as we want. We can change the name, change the photo or profile image or we can delete them completely if we want to create others or we no longer need them.

We simply have to follow the same steps as before. We can do it from the computer through the browser, but also from the mobile or tablet app.

In the browser, if you open see.movistarplus.es we go to the upper right corner of the screen and tap on “home”. Here, as you see on the screen, the different profiles that you have available will appear and under them we see “manage profiles”. Tap on this button and you will see the ones you already have or the possibility of creating a new one. Click on the pencil icon in the lower right corner and we can change the name or photo of that specific profile. Once you finish, you tap on “To update”.

If you want to delete it you can follow the same steps as up to that moment but we must click on “remove“Instead of tapping on” update. ” Your account profile will disappear and you can create another one whenever you want or need.

We can also do it from the application. Just tap on the three lines at the bottom of the screen and the menu will open here. At the top we will see our avatar and in the left corner you will see “Aren’t you X?” This will open the section with all the available profiles and at the bottom you will see the button that says “edit profiles”. By touching, an icon of a pencil will appear inside each profile and we can choose the one we want to change the photo, change the name or choose whether or not we want to have an age restriction +7 or not. Also, at the bottom we can choose if we want to delete it.

How to switch profiles

Changing your profile can be done from any version of the app or the web. Generally, it will ask us who we are when starting the application on any of the devices. Yes we cant change once we’re inside.

In the case of the mobile application we just have to touch on the three lines at the bottom of the screen, in the center. This will show us the different categories and at the top we will see the option to record or downloaded content in addition to our avatar and name. As we have explained just in the previous paragraph, we will see in the upper left corner a message that says “Are you not …?” and by touching on it we can choose or change from one profile to another.

From the browser, we simply have to touch on the upper right corner of the screen, in the image. By touching, a drop-down menu will open with all the ones we have created and we can quickly switch from one to another.