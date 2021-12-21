When we speak of a bibliography we refer to a font list referenced in a document. It is something especially used within the academic and labor world as it is used to prove the facts that give legitimacy to the document. It must include the citations, title, author, publisher, publication date, etc., for each source that we are going to add. This is placed as a footnote, at the end of the chapter or at the end of the entire text.

To carry out this tutorial we have used the most current version of Word that is included in the package Microsoft 365 , which is the most current. Although all the steps should work equally in older versions such as Word 2007 and later.

Word has different tools with which we can create our fonts quickly and without worrying about the format, as it will be applied by default. It will only be necessary to fill in and enter the text in the appropriate fields, so that the Microsoft word processor takes care of everything else. This is something that you will be able to do with

Quotations on their part are used to inform the reader of the origin of the information that we are showing in our work, so that we do not appropriate an idea, even if we have used it. In the event that we use literal words from another author, it will be enclosed in quotation marks “…”. If it is not inserted between parentheses in the text and later complemented with the reference at the end of the text.

Add citations in Word

To add our quote, the first thing we should do is go to the section of the text where we want to insert it. Now we must learn to create a font that will contain the quote, as well as choose the appropriate style and be able to manage them to use them later in new documents.

Add source

To create a source, for which we must click on the “References” tab. Here we will find the “Citations and bibliography” section, where we will click on the “Insert citations” button. This will open a small drop-down menu where we will click on «Add new source». Next, a window called “Create account” will open, where we will enter all the information that we will need to create the appointment.

Here we must select the font type of the bibliography, such as book, book section, magazine article, newspaper article, conference proceedings or report. By default the APA format is used where we will have to fill in fields such as author, title, year, city and publisher. On the contrary, if we prefer to use a different format, it will be necessary for us to check the “Show all bibliographic fields” box, which will increase the amount of bibliographic data so that we can add additional information.

Once we click on “OK”, Word will automatically insert the citation into the document. Later we can re-insert it when we need it by clicking on the Insert appointment button again. In the event that we have inserted more than one appointment, it will appear available in the drop-down menu so that we can choose the appropriate option.

Choose the appropriate style

Within the “Citations and bibliographies” section we must also make sure to use the “Appropriate style”. As we have indicated, by default the APA style, so if we need to use another, just click on it to open a menu with all the available options. We can choose between Chicago, GB7714, GOST (order of title), GOST (order of name), Harvard – Anglia, IEEE, ISO 690, MLA, SIST02 or Turabian. It will only be necessary to select the one we want to use in our appointments and the text will be automatically formatted to that new style that we have chosen.

Manage fonts

Within the Citations and bibliographies menu we find the “Manage sources” section. In this place all the fonts that we have created in the past are stored. Thanks to this we can reuse fonts that we have created previously for other documents and insert them in the new ones, which will avoid having to recreate it again in each new document.

Here we can search for a title or sort by author, as well as edit them. Since the sources are stored separately from the document, it allows us to cite one that we use for other work in the current document. For this we find the general and current lists, which are responsible for representing all the sources and the current ones respectively.

When you click on the “Manage sources” button, a new window will open where all the sources that we have previously created will be listed, which will be available in the left column called “General list”. At the bottom, we can see a preview of the source with the data that compose it.

To be able to use it, simply mark it and then click on the “Copy” button. This will make it appear in the column on the right, called “Current List.” In case we want to delete an added source, just mark it in the current List and click on the «Delete» button to make it disappear.

In the event that we need to move our list of fonts to another computer and another copy of Word, we can find them stored in an XML file at the following address:

C: / usuarios / nombre de usuario / AppData / Roaming / Microsoft/ Bibliography

Insert a bibliography in Word

Once we have added all our sources and cited all the references in the text we can go on to create the bibliography. As we have commented, it lists all the sources in the same place, we will use it once we have finished the document.

To do this we must create a new page at the end of the document we are writing and within the “References” and “Citations and bibliographies” section, we will click on the button “Bibliography” which includes a list of all sources in a biography or works cited section.

Here it will offer us the option of selecting different styles for our bibliography. At the end of the whole we find the Insert bibliography button so that Word is in charge of creating one for each of the works that we cite in our document in the correct format.