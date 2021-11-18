The constant tasks that must be carried out many times prevent instant responses from users who contact us by email. Therefore, it is convenient to delegate the function of providing quick replies to users through automatic replies in Gmail. To find out how to do this, we invite you to continue reading the article until the end.

What should you consider when writing your autoresponder messages?

What you should consider to send mass and personalized emails with automatic responses, is which contacts you will select to receive these responses. The criteria for filtering emails, and the message that will be displayed in the quick reply. In that way, manage your emails saving time and avoiding giving details.

What are the steps to enable automatic replies in Gmail?

To enjoy this feature made available by Gmail, you must enable automatic replies. Pay attention and you will learn to do it easily.

In the mobile app

You go to the gmail app on your mobile device. Press on the menu of the three stripes, slide the screen to the end and click on Settings. Choose your email account and then click on Automatic response. In the upper part you activate the Automatic reply option, set the period in which the tool will work, add the message and the subject. At the end of these steps, click on Done.

With the website

With your preferred browser, you log into your Gmail email. At the top right, tap Settings and then View all settings. With the cursor you are located at the bottom and you select the Automatic reply option, proceed to activate the tab and set the period in which the function will be enabled. Write the message and the subject that will be displayed in the email that users receive and click on Save changes.

After enabling and configuring Gmail’s automatic replies, including the message and the set time, you must select the contacts for your automatic replies. For this you must choose your contacts, the ones you have added or other contacts, That includes anyone who writes you that you do not have added. This box is just below the message box. Mark the option of your preference.

On the other hand, if the Gmail email belongs to a company or institution, you can indicate the option of ‘to everyone’ or ‘to only members’ of the institution or organization. That way you select the contacts for your automatic replies. Also, you can schedule the sending of an email with Gmail.

How can automatic replies be turned off?

If for some reason you do not want to continue using the automatic replies function that Gmail offers, you can disable this function. See how you can do it in the different teams.

On your mobile

From your mobile device, you can easily disable Gmail’s automatic replies function. You enter the application Settings and in the Automatic responses box, modify the option pressing to deactivate. And voila, those who contact you will stop receiving automatic responses.

With PC

When entering your Gmail email from the PC, you will see that in your email inbox there is a banner that indicates that you have the automatic responses function enabled, you just have to go there and click on Finish now. This disables automatic responses.

How to apply a filter for the default answers?

Gmail email has tools that allow you to properly manage your emails, by creating labels in Gmail or using filters. See how it is done from the various teams.

In the mobile app

You open the Gmail application, go to the search window and add the search criteria, creating a test template to check the results. Select the task that the filter will perform and click on Create filter. Keep in mind that this will allow you to filter only messages that meet the requirements established in the search criteria. You can use a specific message to create the filter.

With your computer

You open your browser and log into your Gmail email. Locate the search box and press the down arrow. Determine the criteria of the messages to create the filter and click on the Create filter option. You can create a filter for each email address or frequent contacts.

How to transform a stored message into a Gmail auto reply?

You enter the Gmail email, enable the email box that you will transform into your automatic responses. Click on More and then on Filter messages like these, add the filter criteria and click on Create filter, in this way you have finished the action.