A Windows-style function that you can use with the most frequent apps of your day to day.

The Mac operating system is characterized by its accessibility and ease of use. Despite this, there is always room for improvement and aspects that can be adopted from other systems. Some of the ones that Windows has are really interesting, so let’s integrate one of them into macOS. We are going to explain how create shortcuts on your Mac desktop.

Surely you have missed having more at hand the apps that you install on your computer. It is true that macOS has tools like Finder to find them quickly, but so much empty space on the desktop is very wasted. In addition, these accesses do not bother at all when opening program windows on the same desktop.

Is it possible to have shortcuts on a Mac like on Windows?

Although Apple has not brought it to light much, there is the possibility of creating program shortcuts on the desktop. It is not only possible to do it in Windows, but in macOS It is interesting to bring out the useful and visual Dock at the bottom or side of the screen.

However, on 13-inch MacBook models, the permanent dock can become a hassle for space. One of the most common options is hide that bar and that it appears only when you want to use it, but that means having less accessibility to the different applications. You can also create access to specific sections of the programs to get there more quickly.

How to create a shortcut on the macOS desktop

Once you know that there is a possibility of doing it, you just need to put it into practice with the apps you use the most during the day on your Mac. The system gives you two alternatives to do it, which we are going to show you below.

Method 1: find and drag an app

It has the simplest process of both methods, since it only requires a couple of actions to have direct access on the desktop. It is indifferent which one you carry out, because they will lead you to the same goal. Of course, make sure in both of have the apps closed before creating access to avoid problems.

Opens Finder, located in the macOS Dock. You can also access from the section “Go“from the menu bar. Among all the locations that appear in the sidebar, select the folder “Applications“. All the programs installed on the device will appear. Select any app with the mouse and drag the icon to the desktop.

Check that you have minimized the size of the window so that it does not occupy the entire desktop.

Method 2: create an alias to find an app quickly

The second alternative is somewhat longer, but just as simple. This method consists of duplicate app icon, so it will be in two locations at the same time. The original item will remain in the place of origin, while the copy will function as a shortcut. This, in macOS, is called an ‘alias’.

An alias is a quick function for accessing an app, file, or folder that can be anywhere on your Mac. When you create an alias for an item, the original item doesn’t move. Opening an alias will open the original item. All you have to do is the following:

Again from Finder, access the folder “Applications“. Search for the app in question and right click on the icon. In the menu that appears, enter “Archive“and click on”Create aliases“. A second icon will be displayed right next to the original, which you can drag to desktop.

Despite the simplicity of the process, you can do it all in one step, by pressing Option + Command while dragging the original item to another folder or to the desktop to create an alias. You can create as many aliases as you need for an item, and you can drag them both to the desktop and to other folders.

Use the Launchpad to open apps

Another option is to use the Launchpad program to open apps without searching too much. It has nothing to do with making a shortcut, but it is an interface that you can customize to your liking with the most used programs.

It is as if it were a second desktop in the style of iPhone or iPad. It is possible to create app folders and move the icons between the different pages you have. It is only necesary go to the Dock and click on the Launchpad icon.

