Each has its own name, its own color (changes the ring or circle that surrounds the avatar) and its own photograph or image that identifies it.

We can create them from the browser or mobile application. We can add them, change from one to another, edit it, add photos or delete them and in the next paragraphs we will explain step by step how to do it in your account.

Add a profile

Access your profile on HBO Max

Tap in the upper right corner

Open your profile menu

Tap on “Change profile”

The profiles you have created will appear here. At the bottom you will see two buttons: “+ adult” and “+ child”. Tap on one or the other depending on whether you want to create a profile for an adult or a profile for a child. Once inside, you will have to fill in some information.

We can choose a name for the profile and a color. You must bear in mind that you can create the profile from your computer but it will not allow you to add an image from the web version, you will have to do it from your mobile. Fill in the name, choose the color and touch “save” if you do it from the web. You will have thus created an adult profile.

If you want create a child profile the steps are identical, but tap on “+ child.” Here we will have more information: we choose the name, color and date of birth of the boy or girl that will help us to filter the contents. Tap on “next”

Here we can choose the parental control of this profile. There are several options: that you can see only content for all audiences, content up to over seven years old, up to over ten, up to over thirteen, up to over sixteen or everything if we mark “over eighteen”. It depends on the age that you have that we configure one option or another so that recommended content of other ages does not come out.

In addition, we can choose that there is a PIN code that the child must dial to exit these contents and access others. This way we will know that he does not come out of the appropriate series or movies for his age.

Add photos

As we have seen up to this point, we cannot add photos to the different profiles from the web page, so we must do it directly from a mobile application. HBO Max also does not allow, for now, to change the avatar from applications on the Smart TV or similar devices. Therefore, the first thing you should do is download the app on your Android or iOS phone.

Once we have downloaded the application and entered, the first thing they will show us will be our profiles. All the profiles that we have created so far and the one that we just created in the previous section. The latter, as you can see in the image, does not yet have a photograph. We add it from the application.

For it, tap on “manage profiles” and choose the corresponding profile. If it is a profile for minors or with parental control, it will ask you for the PIN to edit it. Once you log in, you can tap on the camera icon. And we will have three options: take a photo, load from the device or choose a character. We can use our own photo or choose some of the avatars that HBO offers us. If you choose to upload a photo, the maximum size for the image is 10MB. If not, choose one that has already predetermined with the characters of the series and movies.

If you choose this option you can choose animation characters from Warner, cartoons like Adventure Time, Powerpuff Girls, Peppa Pig … It will depend on whether the profile is adult or child that options for adult series appear, such as Game of Thrones, or simply children’s series and cartoons.

Choose the one you want by tapping on it and it will be added to the avatar circle. Once you have it, scroll down the screen and confirm with “Done”. We will have the profile ready with a photograph, name and a filter according to the age of the person, if necessary.

Delete and modify a profile

If we have stopped sharing an account with someone or we simply want to delete a user, we can do it and it will take a few seconds. We can delete and add as many times as we want if the people with whom we are going to share the HBO Max account change. We can do this from the mobile or the computer.

In the case of both, we simply have to open HBO Max in the app or the web version and the available profiles will appear. At the bottom you will be able to read “manage profiles” that will give us access to the edition of all those that are created. Tap on the one you want to delete. Enter the profile, go to the end of the web page and under the “save” and “cancel” buttons we find “Delete profile”.

A screen will appear asking us if we want to confirm the process. Tap on “delete” and the profile you have available will disappear.

Switch from one profile to another

Generally, you will not need to do anything to choose our profile since usually HBO Max a screen will open that indicates who is watching? when we open the web page or the application to reproduce something. But if you have already chosen yours and want to change to another, we can do it easily both in the browser as in the television application as in the mobile application.

In the case of the computer or browser, we will see the profile icon in the upper right corner and we will open a drop-down. From the mobile phone we will see it on the lower edge in case of using the smartphone or on the left edge if you are using the app on a tablet. And if it is the television application you will see the profile icon in the upper left corner and you can go to “Change profile” and choose another.

Keep in mind that if it is a child profile you may have to choose a PIN code that we mark to be able to exit them if it has an icon of a closed padlock.