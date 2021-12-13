How to Create and Edit Numbers Charts on Mac and iPad

This is really important, since in many cases you have to choose correctly which data will be represented on the Y axis and which on the X axis . Above all, it is important in order to make a presentation of economic results, or to make an interpretation of the data of a scientific investigation. To select this data, simply click on the cells in question and select them by dragging or clicking on the header of the row or column.

Obviously, before starting to implement a graph in the spreadsheet, the data must be chosen. Previously, you must find a spreadsheet that is rich with all the data of the study that you have carried out, such as in a scientific investigation. In this case it is recommended always have some data organized in several tables of two or three columns, depending on how you want to represent them.

Numbers on Mac has the most extensive range of options when it comes to making graphics. This is one of the advantages that you have over using the iPad application that has a lower wealth. In this case, different points must be taken into account when creating the graphics from a series of data that you have entered in your Numbers sheet . Next, we detail the whole process to follow, and the key points.

Access the creation menu

Once the data in the different cells has been selected, it is time to access the creation menu. In this case, you simply have to click on the icon that shows a graph in the form of cheese. This is something that can be found in the menu at the top where you see the different Numbers tools. Likewise, it can also be accessed through the toolbar following the path Insert> Graph.

In this creation menu you can find all the main styles of the graph. We must take into account the needs that arise to personalize them in the best possible way, adapting to the data that is had in the different cells of the spreadsheet. Once the specific style has been chosen, you can click on Add graph data located near the selected graph. In this case, you can make sure of the information that has been previously selected, or choose new cells. After this, simply by clicking on OK, you will be able to see how all the changes are applied.

Available chart types

As we have commented previously, within the creation menu you can find different types of graphics. It is interesting that the one that adapts to the study of the data that is being captured is always chosen. In this case, the most common in a 2D design are those of columns, bars, lines or areas. If selected, keep in mind that two or more data series will always be displayed that are stacked. But in the case of needing something more professional, you can choose to choose those advanced graphics. Specifically in Numbers we find two:

Scatter plot: shows the relationship between two or more data sets. In this case, a representation of points will be made and they require at least two columns or rows to be able to represent values. In this case you can normalize the data and even create a trend line for statistical studies.

shows the relationship between two or more data sets. In this case, a representation of points will be made and they require at least two columns or rows to be able to represent values. In this case you can normalize the data and even create a trend line for statistical studies. Bubble plot: data is always represented as bubbles of different sizes instead of points. Each data series in a bubble chart includes a third dimension, z. The value of this Z will determine the size of the bubble itself.

Create them in the iPad app

On the iPad, the features of the Numbers application are more limited than those of the macOS counterpart. But obviously they can continue to be created, even if there are not so many customization options. Specifically, you can see how the creation of what are called interactive graphics. In this case, the data are presented in phases, so that the relationship that exists between the different groups of data can be highlighted. It is essential when we talk about translating specific data in a spreadsheet to make an interpretation of these.

For example, they can be used to show data such as sales by group over time, or household expenses, and even changes in the population of a region or continent. Obviously, since they are interactive graphics, it translates to the fact that you can interact with them through a regular or a button that can be found on the interface itself. This means that as the regulator is positioned, the evolution of a set of data is seen in a specific time range, or the name of data sets can also be changed.

Although, you can also find graphs that are “normal”. By this we mean to those that are in 2D with an X and a Y axis. But what is really interesting in these is to take advantage of the tools that are offered with the ability to have interactive graphics. This is especially ideal for making data presentations.

Select the main data

When creating a graph, the first thing to do is select the data that you want to use. To do this, they have first had to be entered correctly in the different cells that are arranged, and especially with a heading that is suitable. It is important to take this into account, since at least two columns of data must be made that will correspond to the two axes that will be reflected in the resulting graph.

It must be borne in mind at first that if you are going to want to perform an interpretation of individual data with classification into categories, these should not be in the first cell. In this case, the data must always be in the groups that are visible. Once this is taken into account, you will be able to select the data simply with your finger dragging through the cells that interest you. At the moment you will see how they appear colored in blue in the background, indicating that they have been selected. Likewise, if you need to select the data for a whole row or column, you can simply click on the corresponding letter or number.

Create an interactive chart

Once the data has been selected as we have commented previously, you can proceed to follow the steps to be able to create the graph as such. In these cases, what you should do is simply the following:

Touch the Cell section at the bottom of the screen, indicated by a green background and a lightning bolt on the side. Next, tap on Create New Chart. Choose Interactive (You can also opt for 2D or 3D).

In the event that you want to change the columns that can be represented, you simply have to select the chart and customize it. Specifically, you must click on the data series and choose specifically what is going to be represented in each of the axes of the graph. The application itself will tell you quickly at all times how you should implement it.

Modify graph data

In many cases, the graphics have to be personalized. In these cases, for example, the expansion of the number of data to be represented is detailed. In these cases it is important to know how to edit the references as such. By references we always refer to the data that has been integrated into the graphical representation. To be able to edit them, simply touch the graph in question and then touch Edit references. In this section you can carry out the following actions:

Delete a data series : you simply have to touch the row or column that you do not want to be in your representation.

: you simply have to touch the row or column that you do not want to be in your representation. Add a row or column: in this case, the header cell of the row or column must be touched to add it automatically.

in this case, the header cell of the row or column must be touched to add it automatically. Add data from a range of cells: Hold and drag your finger across the table cells.

Change the graphic design

When talking about creating a graph, it is important to consider the design that you are going to have. It is something fundamental when we always talk about a tool whose mission is to make a third party understand a set of relevant data. In this case, Numbers adds different forms of personalization, starting with the font or the style. To be able to modify it, simply follow the following steps:

Touch the graph and click on the brush that appears green. Click on Style and then Tags. In this section you can change the letter time and also the size itself.

Charts can have labels that always show the values ​​of specific data points. In this way you can always have in view what each bar represents, or the cheese of each of the graphics that you have designed. These labels are always customizable, and it makes the graphic have a really own style and distinguishable from others. In order to add this data, you simply have to choose to follow the following steps:

Touch the graph and click on the brush that appears in green. Tap on Style and then Tags. Choose between the options that appear, the location of the label or also the form of representation.

Likewise, each of these labels can be selected in an interactive way to be able to place them in a correct way, or simply edit them. All this without having to access a specific menu that can be more convoluted.