HomeKit scenes allow us to control several accessories simultaneously. A system with which to adjust our home for a movie session, for when we are going out or for the first thing in the morning. A system with which bring out the full power of the Home app, and all at the touch of a single button.

A scene that we activate with a button or with Siri

We can understand Siri scenes as a collection of states from different HomeKit devices. The good night scene, for example, you can leave the hall light off, the heating set to a certain temperature, and pause playback on the HomeKit. With this in mind we will easily understand the process of creating a scene.

We will create these scenes always in the Home app of our iPhone, iPad or Mac. The steps to follow are the following:

We open the app Home on our iPhone, iPad or Mac. We touch the + button in the upper right. We choose Add atmosphere. We played on Personalize. We write the name of the environment. Click on Add accessories. We select the accessories that we want to add. We press okay. We configure the different accessories, just as we want the state to put them. We press okay.

We will see the new state appear in all the rooms in which there is an accessory controlled by that state as well as under Favorite environments in the tab Home. From now on a single touch will allow us to all the accessories of the environment change their state according to what we have configured.

In addition, we can activate this scene through Siri, which makes it easier for us to use it on the HomePod or the Apple Watch, for example. We can create as many states as we consider. Statuses for when we are going to leave home, for movie night, for morning, for work hours, etc. All of them will allow us to automate the management of our home in the simplest way.