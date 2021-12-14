Creating an FTP server is very easy and quite useful if you want to access your files from anywhere.

With the advancement of technology, every day it is more essential for us to have our data at our fingertips, immediately and regardless of where we are, since it is most likely that in that place where we are we have an Internet connection.

To help us with the task of transmitting files, he was born the FTP protocol, whose acronym stands for File Transfer Protocol in English or what is the same, File Transfer Protocol, that is, a protocol for data transfer, precisely the type of protocol we need to be able to access our data from anywhere.

With hard drives getting bigger and cheaper, It is not uncommon to have hundreds of GB of files and even the odd TB occupied on our computer, so sharing this immense amount of data through cloud storage servers becomes complicated, or at least something that will not be at zero cost or economically, so to solve this option, we are going to configure our equipment to act as an FTP file server and thus be able to access all this data as if it were It was a storage platform, in addition to being simple, safe and free.

How to create an FTP server

To turn your computer into an FTP server, you just have to follow the following steps:

Download the FileZilla Server application from the official developer page Run the downloaded app. Make sure you have administrator permissions Select all default options, including port 14147 Tap on Install As soon as we start it will ask us for connection data, accept the ones that come by default. At this time we will have created our FTP server

Once we have created our FTP server with FileZilla, the configuration options may vary depending on our requirements, so if you want to go deeper into this, we recommend that you read the user manual that the manufacturer has on its website.

Among the options that this great FTP server allows us, are the following:

User Management

Management of permissions by user and access paths

Configuration of different security measures

Possibility to block or allow only certain IPs

Possibility of allowing only local access

Configuration of different ports

Welcome message settings

Speed ​​limitation both at a general level and per user

File compression

You should not have problems to reach all the settings offered by the application and in this way create the FTP server on your computer in the safest way possible and that best suits your situation.

Do you know the FTP protocol? Sound like a reliable way to share files?

