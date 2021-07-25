How to Create an Account in Google Play Store to Download Apps and Games

Undoubtedly, as time passes, there are more advances in technology, various mobile applications and games that are innovative for users, when we talk about it we think about a whole world of possibilities that we can enjoy through these, and spend fun times with our family and friends, since some games allow us to use them in a group, which makes it much more entertaining.

Also the best of all this are the mixed applications that have been developed over the years hand in hand with marketing companies, this being a great strategy innovation for many companies today.

Advances have known adapt to user needs and the general public, providing comfort and security when using them for different specific purposes, allowing absolute efficiency in achieving the objectives.

exist games and applications for both mobile phones and computers, that is why with its good use and an entrepreneurial mind we can create benefits and guarantees from it, for this reason, these tools are necessary.

Steps to create an account in the Play Store on Android

To create a Account in the Play Store from your Android is very simple, you just have to perform the following procedure:

Enter the Play Store

In case you do not have the application, you can download it on our mobile, in its latest version

creat your account

When entering this application you must go to the top and select the option “start session” below it will show you a field where it allows you to enter with a profile already created or create a new account, if this is your case. click on “create account”.

Enter your details

If you selected the option “create account”, there you must enter your personal data to create your profile on Google. Complete the spaces that are there with your name and surname, they must be real so you will avoid confusion.

Then, you have to write the name which will be used together with your email, this must be unique and cannot have been used previously in the Google system, if you do not comply with this the system will not let you continue to the next step.

Then enter the password that must be a minimum of eight characters which must have numbers, letters and symbols. This application allows you to enter a Gmail account that you already have if this is your case select the option “I prefer to use my current email address “.

After filling out this form they will ask you for more information, you have to enter your date of birth and gender as is. You can also enter your phone number which you have to verify with a code that will be sent to the number you queued.

Finally an email address, these two are not mandatory but are necessary when recovering your account in case you lose your password.

Accept the conditions of Google as well as the privacy policies of Google, for this you go to the bottom and select the boxes that are there, then click on “Create account”.

Now, you will get a message where you can change your preferences or select the “Confirm” option to conclude the process. Ready fulfilling all this you can download games and applications to your Android.

How to add your Gmail email to the Play Store

If you already have a Gmail email created, it is easier to open an account in the Google Play Store. To do this, enter the application, In the form that this application shows, put your email and password in the spaces where these data are required. By doing this, your Android will be automatically connected to your Google account.

Learn how to download Apps and games from the Google Play Store

To download apps and games from Play Store follow the next steps:

Open the Play Store app. At the top of the screen select search and type the name of the game or application you want to download. Select an item. Choose the option to install or the price of the item. Follow the instructions on the screen to finish the process and to purchase the content.

Advantages and disadvantages of applications

The applications are a truly powerful tool, with a large number of users, but like everything else, it has its pros and cons, in the same way they allow to be used safely.

First they are quite beneficial, since we can have access through it to our mail, messages, calls, download movies, listen to music, create web pages, which provides us with incredible comfort without much effort.

We can generate monetary income With different mobile applications, they provide us with great help when it comes to undertaking, and for more advantages there are multiple that do not require internet to be used, once downloaded you can use them anywhere you are.

Within them we get engaging and fun experiences, since they prioritize ease of use, and of course its aesthetics in the eyes of users is a plus. It is remarkable to mention purchases through various applications created for this, it is a much simpler and more effective method and we avoid leaving home for something.

Regarding the disadvantages, it is good to know that some applications to be developed are more expensive than others, this is due to the creation of apps on large web pages. The fact that many cover wide space on our mobile and it limits us from diverse use.

When creating applications, developers are extremely demanding with all the appearance of them, usually they want it to be visible to the viewer. everything is completely perfect and manageable.

Mobile games What are its pros and cons?

Mobile games are undoubtedly viral, they have a large number of users and downloads on the Play Store, also having multiple advantages, such as improving people’s mental and physical abilities; as well as they can also obtain new knowledge through them.

The negative of this is that by constant use it can create an addiction no desired, Either in young people, or children, this aspect is very common; becoming a consequence such as aggressiveness or other problems related to behavior.

However, this does not rule out possibility of entertainment that videogames offer us. Of course, this is up to us. That is why we must be aware of the use of mobile applications, taking into account our real responsibilities so as not to get lost in this virtual world.