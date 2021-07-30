Lovoo is a platform that focuses on meet people from different parts, different tastes and ages, in order to establish a friendship or make appointments online. They are responsible for bringing together people with similar interests, experiences, and desires. Let’s take a look at how the Lovoo platform works.

How does the Lovoo platform work?

Let’s talk a bit about Lovoo, this platform aims for its users to simple way they can meet people and dating. It is one of the five best applications in the Apple store and Google Play in Germany related to social networks. You can enjoy this application on your device iPhone and iPad Y Android.

Like all online dating platforms, Lovoo gives you the opportunity to sign up for free and having a free account, where you can enjoy the basic services of the platform and the payment option, where the services are repowered, whatever account you decide to use, you will have various tools to stimulate the interest of a person and talk with she. You can compare this platform with others that serve the same purpose.

One of their tools is to break the ice, the ”Icebreaker” are messages to start a conversation, if you receive a response it could be the beginning of a friendship or something else, the free version also has this tool, only you will have a daily Icebreaker.

Live Video is one of the latest updates from Lovoo, it is about streaming broadcasts. This can also be enjoyed if you have a basic account.

Lovoo has a security system, you will be sure that nobody will have access to your account, private messaging and it gives you the possibility to view profiles without problem.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of having a Lovoo account?

Lovoo is one of the hottest dating apps. Achieving that your application has all kinds of functions so that your service is the best and allow different people to meet someone special. But like everything has advantages and disadvantages, let’s see what they are.

Advantage

Percentage of men much higher than women, it would be an advantage if you are a woman, you have more options. Registration on the platform is quick and easy.

If you use your email for account verification you will receive free credits. The tool called Roulette to indicate who you like is free which makes it easy to meet more people.

Lovoo prices are reasonable, the members of the platform are active, this allows you to find someone more easily.

Basic accounts have access to complete profiles with photos, unlike other apps that you must pay to see the complete profiles.

As for the application, its download is free, it is an interactive and intuitive app, it is available for Android and iOS devices. It has an attractive design and has more tools.

Disadvantages

There is very little personal information in the profiles, which can lead to false profiles, and if you are one of those who are looking for something serious this would be an obstacle to finding it

If you use the application, the prices to subscribe and enjoy the premium account they are more expensive than on the web.

Without a doubt, all online dating applications have their advantages and disadvantages. You can also analyze the advantages and disadvantages of other online dating apps.

Methods for signing up for Lovoo

If after analyzing the advantages and disadvantages you have decided to start your trip with Lovoo, I will show you how easy it is to register on this platform.

From the web server

Go to www.lovoo.com. On the right side, you will see a window where you can register. You can choose how you want the registration, with the Facebook account or with the email address.

With the email, you just enter the username, city, date of birth, gender and click on Register Now, they will ask you for the email and your new password and that’s it.

With the Facebook You just have to link your account with Lovoo’s and registration is super fast. Now just enter with your Facebook data

With the mobile app

It will only take a few minutes you should open the Lovoo app, click on the Register button. Choose how you want the registration: with email, Facebook or with your Google account and if you use Apple with Apple ID. Enter the data they ask for and that’s it.

