Although sometimes we do not give it the importance it deserves, the health of our ears is essential in our life. From communicating to entertaining ourselves, it is impossible to think of a moment of the day when this sense is not actively or passively involved. The iPhone can help us monitor the health of our ears, even allowing us to do a hearing test and integrate it into our profile.

This is a setting that can greatly change our audio experience on iPhone and other Apple devices. Let’s see how to get it.

What is a hearing test and how to create one with Mimi Hearing

Hearing tests measure how well you hear. When a person has normal hearing, sound waves travel through the ear and cause the eardrum to vibrate. This vibration sends sound waves into the ear for nerve cells to send sound information to the brain. This information is converted into the sounds we hear.

A hearing test lets us know how well we hear through our ears. And, in case of loss, how bad is it. In general, if you have difficulty hearing what other people are saying, are asked to repeat frequently, or the volume of the television or music is turned up, it is very possible that this problem is real.

On the iPhone we can do a hearing test through a third-party app, which we can then import into our Health profile. To do this, we will use Mimi Hearing Test, which is completely free and has a very successful interface. It will allow us to do this hearing test from the iPhone with one of these supported headphones:





Cable EarPods.

AirPods 2.

AirPods Pro.

Sennheiser HDA 200.

Sennheiser HDA 300.

AirPods 3 are currently not supported. You will have to perform the pure threshold test, which requires you to take the test in a as quiet as possible. The good news is that the app itself helps you determine if there is enough silence around you before you start. With everything ready, during the test you will be presented with an interface with a large button.





The hearing test begins in the right ear first. The app will play beeps at different frequencies and durations. All you have to do is press the big button when you hear it and release it when you stop hearing it. Once completed, you will see an audiogram with the result for both ears.

In addition, you will see an indication of your degree of hearing loss. As long as it is within the limits, your ability will be normal.

Export your audiogram to PDF and incorporate it into Health on the iPhone





With these results in hand, we can take two paths. The fastest is export the audio test to PDF format. So we can go to our doctor and show him the result of the hearing test and consider doing more tests if necessary.





To integrate the results in Health, we will need to register with a Mimi profile. When we have it completed, we can go to the settings and connect with Health. Just give him permission to update the audiogram section of our profile.

This app allows us to orient ourselves in our hearing health, but it is advisable to go to a professional to obtain an accurate diagnosis

As we see in the screenshot, the app only asks for access to this section and not to our entire Health profile. A good point to keep our privacy protected.

How to adjust the sound to our hearing profile on the iPhone





Now comes the most interesting step. For adjust the audio to our listening test we must follow these steps:

On your iPhone, open Settings and go to Accessibility.

Tap Audio / Visual and then Headphone Settings.

Turn it on and choose the audiogram as the audio setting.





You will see a brief explanation of where the changes will be applied. We can also choose an audiogram with the most recent date to make the setting. And finally, we can listen to an audio track with the custom or normal setting.

As we can see, this setting is “hidden” in the accessibility settings. Although given Apple’s interest in audition, it may be that let’s see more advanced features in the future. What we have right now is a very interesting function, which can completely change the way we listen to music and watch movies or series.