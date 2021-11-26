Instagram is one of the most popular social networks among Android users. This app introduces new functions continuously, something that helps its popularity. The app has introduced new features in its chats, thanks to this integration with Messenger. One feature that we now have available is the ability to create a group on Instagram.

This group is something that can be used to have conversations with more than one person at the same time. A good way to stay in touch with friends or family, or followers, having a group chat on the social network. Many users want to know how to create a group on Instagram and we now tell you how this is possible.

This new group chat feature is something that has been launched in all versions of the mobile app. Android and iOS users will be able to easily create a group on Instagram and thus send messages to more than one person at the same time. In addition, it is also something that is made available to users who use Instagram Lite, the light version of the app, designed for phones with Android Go as the operating system. So it doesn’t matter which version you use on your phone or tablet, you will be able to create a group, in addition to managing it, as we also show you below.

How to create a group chat on Instagram

This function has been available on Instagram for a few months now, in all its versions, as we have mentioned. It is a good option if you are interested in having a group chat with several people with whom you talk regularly in the app. If you want to be able to create a group on Instagram, the steps you have to follow in the application on Android are the following:

Open Instagram on your Android phone. Click on the Direct icon (the paper plane) or the Messenger icon located at the top right of the screen, in the home feed on the social network. Tap on the square icon with a pencil located on the right side of the screen. Select two or more people to whom you want to send a message in a chat in the app. You can use the search engine that comes out to find the names of these people. Click on the Chat option. Write your message. If you want, you can add attachments by clicking on the gallery or camera icons to take a photo at that time. If you choose the camera icon, Instagram allows you to add filters to that photo or video you get. Send the message.

These are the steps to follow to create a group on Instagram. If you want, you will be able to create a multitude of group conversations in your account on the social network, if you are interested in talking to certain groups at the same time, for example. This is something that can be very helpful for those who use the social network as a work platform, either because they are influencers or because they work for a brand that has a profile in the app.

The steps to create those group conversations they will be the same at all times. The user can choose the number of people they want to be in their chats, that is, you can choose at least two, but if you want more people, you will be able to select them in that fourth step of the list that we have shown before. You will not have problems in this regard.

Change the name of that chat

The steps to create a group conversation in the app are very simple, as you can see. If you have made the decision to create several groups, it is important that we differentiate them, to avoid sending a message in the wrong chat on Instagram. Luckily, the social network allows users to name each chat group that we have created. So it is going to be easy to be able to differentiate those groups at all times.

Once we have created that chat conversation we will be able to assign a name to it. Only the person who created that conversation chat has this option. That is, if someone has invited us to a group in the app, we cannot change the name. If we are the creators of the group, then this function is available. It is something that we will be able to do easily, following these steps:

Open Instagram. Go to the messaging section in the app. Find the group chat you have created on the social network. Tap on the conversation. Select the “Name this group” option at the top of the screen. Give a name to that group chat that you have created. Click OK to assign that name.

This is something that you will be able to repeat with all the groups you have created. So if there are several such groups created, you can assign all of them a different name. It is a very simple way to have a good differentiation in those groups and thus avoid sending a message in the chat in which we should not.

Leave a group on Instagram

We have already seen how we can create a group on Instagram, but there may be a time when we want to leave a group we have created. Or leave a group in which someone has added us, if for example we did not want to be in that group to begin with, or we have lost interest in that group and we no longer want to be in it. The social network gives us the possibility to leave any group chat in which we are. Whether it is a group created by us or not.

If we leave that group chat, we will not receive group messages, unless someone is going to add us back to it. If we want to leave that group in the app, the steps we have to follow in our account are:

Open Instagram on your Android phone. Click on the Direct icon at the top right of the screen. Go to the group chat you want to leave. Click on the name of the chat at the top of the screen. Swipe down. Click on the Leave chat option. Click on Abandon again to confirm this action. If there are more groups than you want to leave, repeat this process for all of them.

With these steps you will be able to leave any group chat on Instagram. It is a simple process and with which you can leave any group that does not interest you in the app. If we have left a group, the people who are in it will be able to add us again, that is the disadvantage in this regard, but if we want we can report them for spam, so that we will not be added to that group again group chat that we are not really interested in. Although it is best to talk to them and tell them that we do not want them to add us again, something that they will surely respect then.

Add more people to the chat

In the first section we have seen how to create a group on Instagram. When creating the group we have added a couple of participants, those people with whom we want to have that chat. It may be that after a while there will be a person that we wish will also be able to participate in that group in the application. Instagram makes it possible to add new people to that group chat at all times. So if there are new people who might have an interest in that group, they can take part in it.

If there is someone new that you want to add to that group in the application, the steps you have to follow in your account are the following:

Open Instagram on your phone. Click on the Messenger or Direct icon at the top right of the screen. Go to the conversation where you want to add another person. Tap on the group name at the top of the screen. Click on the Add people option. Search for the person or people you want to add to the chat. Select those people. Click Close in the app on Android. Click OK.

With these steps we have already added new people to this group on Instagram. These people will be able to participate in that chat with total normality, like the people who were already present in it. The rest of the members in the chat will see that you have added someone again, since a warning will be displayed on the screen in that conversation when this happens, so that everyone will know that there is someone new in this chat. Every time someone new is added to the chat they will see a message like this. If you add two people at the same time, it will be a notice where the presence of these two new people in the group is reported in the app.