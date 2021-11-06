Facebook, the social network with the largest number of users worldwide, has many features to facilitate interaction and stay connected to users. One of those features is the group chat service with friends. But how to create this chat? In this article you will know the steps to create it from the different devices you have.

Facebook allows you to share and chat with a particular group through group chats. If you have not created it yet, follow the steps that we highlight for each type of device:

From your Android

You must enter the facebook app, click on the pencil icon located in the upper right corner. Then, you click on Create new group, choose the contacts and others that you want to join the chat. Finally, you give the group a name and tap on Create. And voila, your group is ready to start chatting.

With the iPhone app

To create your group chat from an iPhone device basically the steps are the same as if you had an Android. Just follow those instructions and you will have your group with your Facebook friends.

From your pc

The process is a little different from your computer: The first step to create a Facebook chat group is to click on the three dots next to the notifications icon, and from the drop-down menu options, choose Send a message . A window will open where you must check the contacts box of that group with whom you are going to chat or click on Everyone and click on Chat.

A chat will open for you, write in the text section and send the message. You can easily see the group chat members you created, because they will appear in the top bar of the chat window. That’s how easy you can create a group chat with your friends on Facebook.

How can you find group chats in your application?

If you have several groups of chats created in your Facebook application, and you want locate your conversations without wasting so much time, you can easily find those chats and continue interacting.

Editing the name of the conversation held with the group to easily locate. Too, you can open the chat and click on the option to see complete conversation, in this way you will be able to observe the entire conversation history of the group. And also, within the chat, click on the search bar and type keywords for that conversation.

From your Messenger

Once inside the Messenger application, you go to the search bar located at the top, write the name of the contact, it will appear all the matching options with that name and even in group chats where it is. When you find the contact you want to see the chats, click on it and voila, you will be able to view the conversation.

It may happen that you want to create a group chat in the Facebook application, but you cannot. You should consider several options that may be causing the problem.

Internet out of order

One of the reasons that prevents you from creating the group chat is that you probably do not have Internet connection via Wifi or mobile data, and therefore, the application cannot operate well. Check your network connection.

If not, it is due to an internet connection problem. You may need to check if you have the latest version of the application. If not, you must update it so that you can enjoy all the functions of the App, such as creating group chats.

Cache full

The cache of the application accumulates a lot of information that takes up space on the device and causes it to become slow and that some of its functions do not start as you expect. It is convenient wipe cache from the Facebook application. Then, you can enter the application and try to create the group chat.