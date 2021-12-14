We could say that a script is nothing more than a text file that has several commands to execute.

For many the world of Linux is an exciting world, for others unknown, but it is indisputable that it is a operating system that offers us many possibilities beyond the normal and daily use that is usually done to an operating system. Linux can be used as more advanced form or for a basic user with the Ubuntu-based versions and Ubuntu itself, since it offers us a very simple and automated installation so that in a few steps we will have our equipment ready to go, in addition to avoiding having to install many tools, since several of them are pre-installed to all kinds of jobs.

In this case we are going to focus on the scripting on Linux, for many it is an unknown term and not take advantage of the potential thereof. In this article we will shed some light on Linux scripts, in a simple way we will see how we can use a script and steps to do it.

Create a script in Linux the easy way

First of all to say in broad strokes that the scripts are used to automate or perform tasks without having to repeat them over and over again, since in the script file itself we will introduce all the commands needed to perform the task.

To create the script we just have to text editor that comes in our Linux distro. In this case I am going to refer to gedit, but any other works.

Create a text file in the path where we want to have the script.

in the path where we want to have the script. Save the file with the name that we like the most, but with extension “.sh”

To be recognized as a script we must write as the first line “#! / bin / bash“(without the quotes).

Now we just have to write the commands as if it were the console, one followed after another.

#! / bin / bash

echo Script for urbantecno.com

echo Multiple package installation

sleep 1s

cd / home / antonio

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get upgrade

sudo apt-get install stream gedit gimp chromium-browser vlc

With this simple script what we will do is that with the “echo” we will write lines of text that will appear in the console. With the order “sleep 1s” we are waiting a second, but we can change the time for example 5 seconds would be; “5s”, then we make a “cd” to go to the path of our user, in my case “antonio”, you will have to put yours. After update repositories and the software that we have in our system installed, for, finally, install a few more programs.

This is very useful since, if we are too much formatting, we can create a script that automatically eliminates the software we do not want, update the system and install the software that we are going to use. We can also use it to create directories, move files and much more. At the same time we can assign a combination of keys to perform certain tasks.

