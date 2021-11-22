Making a backup is very useful, when you want to save important information, and that is why in this article we will tell you how you can make a backup with your contacts so that you always have them on hand.

Creating a backup of your contacts on your cell phone has several benefits and here we will tell you in detail what they are:

You never lose them

One of the most important benefits we obtain when backing up our contacts is that we can recover these contacts even if we have misplaced or lost our cell phone. This important function will also help us in the event that a factory erasure of the device has occurred and even if our mobile breaks down. In any of these cases, you will never lose contacts.

You share quickly

Having a backup of your contacts also has another advantage or benefit, and that is you can share them faster, that is, you will always have them on hand and you will not have to ask people for phone numbers again.

When it comes to copying all your existing contacts on your cell phone regardless of the version of the Android operating system, you can do each of them in two ways here.

Use your Google account

One of the most used methods to copy your existing contacts on your cell phone and that guarantees that you will never lose them, is using the contacts application that comes by default with your mobile and sync it with your Google account, and to do so, perform the following steps:

On your Android cell phone go to settings. Once there, select the Google option, then in settings for Google applications. Below you can see various options select the one that says contact sync. Already in synchronization of contacts, you must activate the backup option and also the synchronization automatically. And finally, just select the Google account where the contacts will be saved.

Downloading the data

The second method for copy your contacts to your Android phone and saving them is by downloading the data and for this it is very simple and you will only have to follow the following steps:

First of all, you must go to the contacts application, which comes with your personal phone. Once in the application you can see all the numbers of the people that you have saved as contacts. Next, click on the plus button which is represented by three dots and you can usually find it in the upper right corner. When you click on the plus button, you will get a menu with various options between it, import and export, which is the one you must select It should be noted that the name of this option can change depending on the device, it can be on behalf of sharing contacts, or just export. When you have selected import and export option, you will get other actions that you can perform, you can import the contacts that you have in the internal storage, however, you must click on share contacts. This will save all your contacts as a file so you can share them. Then you will get various options where you can save the file you just created, for example, you can move it to Drive, and from there move it to a more secure site, either a pendrive or a CD.

It should be noted that you can also move your contacts from Google to another account if you wish.

If for some reason you changed your personal phone and want to transfer, or rather, restore old phone contacts, To do so is very simple and here we will tell you the steps you must follow.

If the contacts you had on your old phone were synced with your Google account and this is the same one you will use on your new phone, when you log in to it, the contacts will automatically be restored.

And if you used the second method that we mentioned to create the backup and you want to restore it on a new phone, you will have to follow the following steps.

If you saved it on a pendrive you will only have to transfer that file through a computer to your cell phone and then the contacts will appear on your new phone. What if you saved it in Google Drive you just have to open it, then find the file, and click on it to download it.

In the notification bar it will tell you when the file is completely downloaded, just click on to execute it and here you will be able to see all the contacts that you had saved.

It should be noted that these procedures are a little easier to perform when you are going to transfer the contacts from an Android phone to another Android, but when you want to transfer these contacts from an Android to an iPhone it is a bit more tedious but not impossible.