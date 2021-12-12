Although of course, this would not be possible if we did not take into account the integration of Artificial Intelligence and the permanent connectivity of our mobiles, since these two factors work the miracle of offering us information that would otherwise be more tedious or delayed to obtain. However, not all smartphones have calorie recognition in their cameras.

The easiest option to discover if we are lucky enough to have a phone capable of this, will be by accessing the smartphone’s own camera. Although it will not be the only method.

However, the first thing we have to do is enter in the camera app and click on the same icon that appears in the upper left part of the camera options. For example, we will find this option in some Huawei smartphones. And they will not be the only ones, since Samsung’s Bixby Vision will also facilitate this. But, the main problem with this type of tool is that the data they give us will not be 100% real, since, if we really measure the calories, we will see that the calories change by a little.

How is it used?

Now is the time to use this type of software. Although, below, we will give you three apps that you can download to also be able to enjoy this advantage. But, before that, it will be necessary to know how this functionality is used. The first thing to do is to access the camera application and click on the same icon that appears in the upper left part of the camera options.

After this, it will depend on whether we need to search for said tool. Once the option is pressed, if it is the first time we enter, we will have to accept several permissions so that the intelligent object recognition function can access the camera. Once done, we must click on the icon that it offers food information.

When we have fully enabled it, we will only have to aim at the desired object, keeping the mobile steady and making sure have good lighting for more effective identification. We will instantly get the desired information, so we will have relevant data on the food at hand, such as its calories, weight or the type of product. And, depending on the software, we can even get the recipe in real time if we are dealing with a product made such as a three-chocolate cake or a plate of fabada. To do this, we must click on the image of the identified food and access more additional and precise information about its chemical composition and other data of interest.

With an app

Not everyone will be lucky enough to have this type of integrated tool, since few smartphone brands have opted for this function. But do not worry, whether you want to continue to maintain the line, or if you want to get more fit, or you simply like to control what you eat, these apps to count calories on your mobile will become your greatest ally.

Yazio

Yazio is not only an app to count calories, but it is also designed to help us gain muscle mass, eat healthier and lose weight. It even has a function that will alert us of the time we have left until the end of the fasting period. In this case, this third-party software offers a quick calorie counter where it stores the history of everything we have eaten and also uses a barcode scanner to make it very easy to count the calories ingested. If you want to try it, you can download it here, in addition to being available on both iOS and Android:

Lose it

This application is available for all mobiles, which offers us quick and easy food registration. We will even have the help of a comfortable scanner, with which we will only have to point the camera at the barcode and record what we eat. This will have a direct relationship with our weight. In addition, we can go by daily to go writing it down in the application.

In this way, we can easily see how calories are related to our body weight. It is very useful to see the graphical evolution that we have carried out. In addition, it will be very useful for us to see the graphical evolution that we have carried out. In these links you can download it for free:

MyFitnessPal

The last app, but it doesn’t matter to me, is one of the best known. We mean MyFitnessPal, since it is one of the most downloaded and best valued in application stores due to the long history that this third-party software has had. Plus, it comes with a wide variety of foods to add to your Calories counter. It is even capable of measuring proteins, carbohydrates and fats. And not only this, it will also help us to measure calories and, in general, all the nutritional contributions of the recipes that we can make personally. As in the previous cases, this app is available in both the Play Store and the App Store: