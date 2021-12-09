As is already known, TikTok is a platform on social networks that is dedicated to generating and sharing short videos, with this application we can make, edit and broadcast all kinds of video, and in the next few lines what we want to show you is the way to easily download and share TikTok videos among your family and friends, on different social networks.

Is it possible to copy a TikTok link without a watermark?

Digital watermarks have among their functions publicize and position the name of a page, company or serviceSince every time I know that a work is shared, the name of the person who created it will appear, which also helps to establish copyright.

However, many TikTok users find it annoying that when they download the video, to share it in another application the watermark appears, fortunately we can get rid of these watermarks. One of the way is using any of the Web pages that offer the free service of downloading TikTok videos without a watermark, such as SSSTIKTOK, and the other option is downloading an application like TIKDOWN.

In both cases, the process is very simple, we simply locate the link of the video you want to download, it is copied to the page or application, and the video will immediately be downloaded, but without the watermarks, which is saved in the phone gallery, ready to share through any of the social networks.

What are the steps to copy the link of a TikTok video easily?

To copy the link of a TikTok video, you must take into account whether the video is your property or belongs to someone else, and depending on the situation we will follow the following steps:

That you climbed

To get the link to a video that you have mounted or created, simply what you have to do is the following:

Someone else

To share a TikTok video link that we liked, but not ours, just do the following:

The first thing you should do is open it.

Later, press the share button which is a white arrow that appears at the bottom of the right side of the screen

that appears at the bottom of the right side of the screen Next, a menu opens and there you click on the Copy Link icon .

. Once this is done you can already paste that link in any social network that you want to share.

What apps allow you to download TikTok videos for free?

Having an application that allows us to download quickly, easily, safely and for free, the great variety of videos that we get on the web, has become essential, that is why We present you the best applications to download TikTok videos.

SnapTik

It is one of the many applications that helps download videos from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and any other social platform quickly and easily, it can be found on its website SnapTik.app, it provides a totally free service that does not need to be downloaded, although there is also an application for mobile phones and tablets.

Among its main characteristics we have to download the video without watermarks and in high definitionOn the other hand, it does not store video, nor does it save copies of downloaded videos, nor does it have a download history, that is, the SnapTik.App user is completely hidden.

Using this application is very simple, You just need to copy the link of the video you want to download, paste it into the application in the field designated for it and click the download button, wait a few seconds for the system to do its work and save the video on the device.

TTDownloader

This is the online TikTok downloader that allows you to save your favorite videos, in the TikTok library, offers you the advantage of saving the video on any device such as PC, Android, iOS or Tablet, also in any format it can be MP3 or MP4 and you can choose whether to delete or not the watermark.

Also has free and unlimited download and you do not need to register or download it, and as if that were not enough it has a very simple interface to use, you just have to do the following:

Open the ttdownloader page, paste the URL of the video you want to download in the text box, press get video, a menu is displayed Choose the options and click on download video and that’s it the video will be saved to the gallery in seconds.

SSSTikTok

SSSTikTok, is another TikTok video download product that we can get on the Web, is one of the most popular, since it allows us to save the videos, no watermark in MP4 file format with HD resolution, that is to say, with the best quality. Like those mentioned above, it is free, you do not need to download it, it has a very friendly interface and it downloads the video with very few steps.