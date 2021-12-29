Using the microwave can greatly facilitate food preparation in the kitchen. To prove it, we reveal how to cook corn on the cob in less than three minutes using this artifact.

Microwave corn cobs: the steps to follow

The cooked corn on the cob They can be useful not only as an ingredient in many dishes but also as a garnish to accompany meats and fish or, to be enjoyed with a salad, adding fiber and quality carbohydrates to the intake.

A very simple way to prepare the ears of corn and leave them perfect and ready to eat is use the microwave. To do this, steps to follow are:

Remove the leaves and excess filaments that the corn cob may have.

Wash well under running water and do not dry .

. Wrap each ear of corn in paper towels or absorbent paper, even with the residual water from the wash.

Take each ear of corn to the microwave for two and a half minutes, on maximum power.

In this simple way, we can achieve mcorn sugar cooked in less than three minutes, perfect to taste as such or to include in various dishes, taking advantage of all its good nutrients and having saved a lot of time in the kitchen.

Image | Jumpstory