WhatsApp is a widely used tool around the world, millions of users use the WhatsApp messaging service for its various functions. You can interact through messages and also through audios. In this article we will tell you how you can convert your WhatsApp audios to MP3 format and you will know everything about the OPSU application. Just keep reading.

Steps to convert WhatsApp audio to MP3 format

The first thing you should know is that the application of WhatsApp contains its own audio formatTherefore, when editing an audio note in WhatsApp, it is sent to the user in the format provided by the application. This makes it difficult for the audio content to be playable on any external playback source.

The only way is to use an application that allows convert WhatsApp audio to MP3 format. You must download an application that allows you to change the audio format and thus be able to use it in another application.

Audio Manager for WhatsApp, OPUS to MP3, What is it and how is it used?

Fortunately, there are applications to modify audio formats, especially WhatsApp. We will precisely talk about a tool that allows you to perform this action quickly and easily. But let’s see its features and how you can use it.

Download OPUS to MP3 Converter

The OPSU to MP3 Converter app you get it for free in your virtual store Google play or Play Store. You just have to type the name in the search bar and start the download. Once you have downloaded it, click on allow, to provide the permissions to the application and that’s it. You can start modifying your audios without problem.

How does the OPUS to MP3 Converter application work?

By proceeding to run the application on your mobile device and enter it, you will be able to see all the audios that you have saved in the WhatsApp application. These are ordered by date they reproduced. Before modifying the format of any of them, you must press Play to listen to the audio and make sure that it is the one you want to modify to MP3.

The procedure is very easy and fast and it even allows you to select several audios at the same time to change their format. It is the most used and well known in the technology market, so you can download it without hesitation.

Convert a WhatsApp audio to MP3 with this application

You enter the application and locate the audio you want to modify the format for. You will be able to see several format options, you must choose MP3, when you click on that option, you write a name and click on Convert. And in a few seconds you will have the modified WhatsApp audio in MP3 format.

Does OPUS to MP3 Converter work for any device and operating system?

In the digital world there are many innovations, so you can get applications and software that support different formats. The same happens with applications to change the format of an audio to MP3, we refer specifically to the OPSU application. Which is adaptable with any mobile device. You can even play OPSU format files on your PC.

You should also know that the formats modified with the OPSU to MP3 Converter application, you can play them on infinities of media player equipment well known. You will be surprised how many players there are to listen to the audio in MP3 format modified with the OPSU application, which you can find on the web.

How can I download WhatsApp audios to my device?

If you want to store your WhatsApp audios on your device, pay attention, because we will tell you how to do it from your Android, iOS and PC.

Download your audios directly to your PC in this way

From the PC the procedure is much easier. You open the WhatsApp application, you go to the audio, you select it and in the menu you choose the Download option. You will see the File Explorer of your PC, choose the folder and click on Save.

Here how to download your audios to your iOS device

You choose the audio to download by holding it down, in the menu you choose the Forward option. Then, click on More audios and on Share. That way you can send the audio to another application, but you will select the option to Save to Files and it will be stored on your device. You locate the folder where you will save it, assign it a name and click on Save. So you can download and save WhatsApp audios on iPhone.

Learn to download your audios to your Android easily

Press on the audio for a few seconds until marking it, click on the Share option. You can choose between the various options to share the audio, choose the File Explorer on your device. Select the folder where the audio will be saved and voila, click on Save.