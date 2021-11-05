A few years ago, iOS 11 released a new photo format called HEIF / HEIC which takes up half the space of the traditional JPG and set out to reduce the storage occupied by its users’ photo libraries. It brought advantages thanks to this, but it also added a compatibility problem to those who share photos with devices from other platforms.

To solve it (beyond the options that Apple’s own systems have) tools have appeared that convert images from HEIC to JPG and thus be more compatible, but now macOS Monterey has a much easier method to achieve that.

From HEIC to JPG in two clicks

If you have upgraded your Mac to macOS Monterey, just right click on the HEIC file you want to convert and access ‘Convert Image’:





A small dialog will appear in which you can choose the format in which you want to convert the image (JPEG or PNG in addition to HEIF) and you will have the option to change the size. It will be enough press the ‘Convert to JPEG’ button so that the same image appears exported in JPG format next to the original:









You can follow the same steps to convert multiple images at the same time, it is enough that you select them all; or do the reverse step of converting a JPG image to HEIC so that it takes up less space on your discs. This eliminates the need to have tools specifically dedicated to converting formats, or to resort to exporting the Photos application, which usually involves more steps.

Image | Jonas Jacobson