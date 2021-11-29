The audios can be found in different formats, sometimes these audios in different formats can be opened with any audio player. But there are other audios that have a slightly strange format, which not all audio players are capable of playing. In these cases, the only thing that can be done is to convert said audio to MP3.

There are hundreds of programs to convert audio from unknown formats to MP3 format. We will show you shortly how to convert an audio of any format to MP3 online without using programs, much less without applications. The processes that will be mentioned can be applied both on cell phones and on computers.

What is the process to be done to convert your audios to MP3 from ‘Online audio converter’?

Online Audio Converter is a recognized website with which you can convert audio online without any problems. With this website you can also get the sound of the videos to use them in other videos or to send it through a messaging application snapshot like Telegram or WhatsApp.

The process to convert audio from any format to MP3 using this online tool is very simple. Pay attention to each of the steps in this process:

Open the web browser of your computer or your mobile phone Enter the Online Audio Converter website Select the option ‘Open files’ Choose the format in which you want to export your audio. In this case it would be MP3 Once you have chosen the format in which you will place your audio, decide the quality in which you want to export it. The highest qualities are 196 kb per second and 320 kb per second, you can choose either of those two. When selecting the quality in which you will export the audio, the only thing left to do is scroll down and select the option ‘Convert’

In case you didn’t know, with this online audio conversion tool, you can convert your WhatsApp notes to MP3 whenever you want.

How to change the format of an audio file in ‘Audio online convert’?

With the online tool Audio Online Convert, you can change the format to an audio file by modifying the second option. On the web you will see the MP3 formats, the ringtone format for iPhone, M4A, and FLAC. In addition, by clicking on the ‘More’ option, you will see the MP2 format and the AMR format.

By selecting one of the formats that appears there and then pressing option 3 ‘Convert’, the format will be changed to the audio you have selected. It should be noted that with CapCut you can also extract the audio from the videos and by doing so with this app you do not need to have an internet connection.

How to use ‘Convertio’ to transform the format of your audios from your cell phone or PC?

‘Convertio’ is a web platform in which you can convert audios, files, videos, presentations, images, fonts, documents and even electronic books. This platform can be used to convert your audiosTo do this, you must press the ‘Convert’ option and choose the ‘Audio converter’ section. When you are there you must do the following:

Press the option that says ‘Select files’ Choose the audio you want to convert Select the format in which you want to convert the audio (it would be MP3) Finally, select the red ‘Convert’ option and wait for the web to process your converted audio

One of the best things about the ‘Convertio’ website is its variety of formats. With Convertio you can transform your audio to formats:

OGA

WV

CAF

AC3

AU

GSM

MP2

M4A

FLAC

Wav

OPUS and many others

This is why people prefer ‘Convertio’ to transform their audios. It is important that you know that with the Format Factory program for computers there is also the possibility of converting audios without being connected to the internet.

What other online converters can you use to modify the format of your audios?

‘Audio Online Convert’ and ‘Convertio’ are not the only platforms used for conversion of audios that are in another format. If you find that the two websites for converting audio that have been mentioned above are too troublesome, just choose to use ‘Zamzar’ or ‘Aconvert’.

The ‘Zamzar’ converter

‘Zamzar’ is a website similar to ‘Convertio’, from this website you can convert other types of files such as videos, PDF, Word and Videos. To enter audios are transformed on that web page if you select the option ‘Audio Convert’. From there, you can not only convert audio to MP3, but also audio in formats such as WAV, FLAC and M4A.

The free page of ‘Aconvert’

‘Aconvert’ is a website very similar to the ones mentioned before. It also fits the conversion of videos, PDF, images and documents. In its menu, there is a section to convert audios. In that section you just have to put the file, select the quality in which you want to export your audio and the format that you will place in it.

How do you change the format of an audio from the control panel of your Windows 10 PC?

On the panel of a computer with Windows 10 operating system You cannot change the format of an audio, but you can change the extension. However, just changing the extension will not change the format. So you have to go to one of the websites mentioned above or use a program like Format Factory.