WhatsApp is an excellent communication and interaction tool with others. Its great functions and features, such as sending two stickers together with your iPhone, is one of the things that make it a favorite of many. Therefore, in this article we want to teach you how to convert any image into a sticker for WhatsApp.

How to create stickers from any device?

Sending funny stickers to your friends is a good way to entertain yourself and make the conversation more lively. In fact, they are the protagonists in most of our chats on WhatsApp, you can even create stickers with your own photosTherefore, in this tutorial you will learn how to create stickers for WhatsApp with your images from any device.

With iOS

The first thing to do is open the WhatsApp application, click on compose message and go to the Animoji icon. Then, go to the new sticker option and click on ‘Add new sticker’. Finally, click on OK and instantly your new sticker will already appear available on WhatsApp.

From there, you can share it with your friends, what’s more, if your contact sends you one, you can import the sticker that your friend sends you by adding it to favorites to save it.

From Android

If you have an Android Smartphone, the steps to make stickers are the same. You just have to follow the procedure mentioned in iOS and you will already be creating a sticker pack on your Android device and start sharing it with any contact.

Using your computer

The process to make stickers from a PC is a bit more extensive. First, go to the page ‘Remove.bg’ and click ‘Save image’, select the file you want and then click download. Subsequently, go to the WA Web Plus page for WhatsApp and select ‘Use in Chrome’.

Then, a message will appear where you should click on ‘Add extension’ and log in to WhatsApp Web. After this, click on the icon WA Web Plus for WhatsApp to display the menu and click on the label icon.

Next, you will see a message where you must click on ‘Choose file’ and select the image without a background generated and click on Send. Now, open WhatsApp on your phone and save the sticker to add to favorites so that you can use it on your computer from WhatsApp Web.

How to make your images into stickers for WhatsApp?

The first thing to do is create a sticker pack, choose a title and a name, once the package is created the option to add stickers will be available, which you can add from the gallery of your smartphone or take a photo, the following two steps are explained below:

Cut your images

With the app Sticker Maker you can design your own stickers, so whatever you have selected the image you want to create, Sticker Maker ask to cut the image. You can enlarge it by zooming in and add a total of 30 photos maximum.

Edit and decorate your photos

Lastly, you can edit the images and decorate them to your liking. In fact, adding texts to stickers is an original and fun way to make them, and you can also add colors or emojis.

What are the applications to make the stickers?

There are specific applications that can help us create our own stickers, since they provide everything necessary to make them in a simple way. Next, we want to mention to you which are the most used applications to make stickers:

On WStick

The WStick application is among the best apps for this purpose, not only for WhatsApp, but also for other social networks. It is an app that just by installing it on your mobile you can start creating stickers and stickers from your own images.

Use sticker maker

Sticker Maker is not far behind, in fact, it is one of the most downloaded by users. It’s found available for iOS and Android devicesOnce you have downloaded and installed it on your phone, you can create sticker packages and share them with your WhatsApp friends.

Do it with Bitmoji

Bitmoji is also a great application to create funny stickers and emojis. Best of all, it’s free. To do this, only you must open the front camera from Bitmoji and take a selfie, with your face you can create personalized stickers.