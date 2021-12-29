Wraith King is probably one of the most peculiar characters that you will find in Dota 2, his interesting design and way of developing in combat make him a very authentic Hero. This ancient ghost is popular with players for its spectral abilities, including the ability to reincarnate after dying in battle.

The specter we see is the wandering soul of King Ostarion, who previously enjoyed defeating his enemies and raising kingdoms, but as time passed the only thing stopping him was aging, so I look for a way to become immortal with the Spectral Energy, but he ended up turning into a ghost. Because his powers have to be used in unusual ways, you have to learn very well how this character’s attacks and characteristics work, so in our complete Dota 2 guide we leave you with everything you need to know about Wraith King.

Guide to control Dragon Knight in Dota 2

Roles of Wraith King in Dota 2

When it comes to roles, Wraith King is very good at dedicating himself to being Initiator, Supporter, Disabler, or Resilient. In fact, its stamina is so impressive that it has become one of the best Heroes to beat Roshan next to Ursa. Despite being a Strength attribute character, It is not the best to go to the front of the battles, but to serve as reinforcement, managing to make some deaths with his allies. To succeed with him it is necessary to stay alive and gain a lot of experience to strengthen him at each level, in the middle or at the end of the games he becomes a powerful warrior.

Wraith King’s abilities in Dota 2

Although the abilities offered by this character are easy to use, you have to know very well how each of them works, since the right moment in which they should be activated make a difference in the fighting. Next, we leave you the information about the powers and how you should implement them in battles.

Spectral Fire Blast

Launch spectral fire to stun, slow and deal damage. Perfect when you have allies nearby or the enemy is low on health.

Vampiric Spirit

Regenerates life depending on the damage Wraith King deals, and summons skeletons depending on the kills he does. It is a passive ability, the more enemies you kill the better, so it must be one of the first you better.

Deadly Impact

Upgrade a cooldown attack to deal bonus damage.

Reincarnation

Revive after dying and causes all nearby enemies to be slowed. It is the main attraction of Wraith King, it will save you from many situations and give you second chances (it activates automatically after the Hero dies).

Wraith King talent tree in Dota 2

In the Talent Tree we are going to find several skills that can be improved considerably, so it is good to focus on the damage and the most used skills.

Level 10: +20 Movement Speed ​​or +15 Attack Speed. Movement speed is critical mid-game, focus on improving this first.

+20 Movement Speed ​​or +15 Attack Speed. Movement speed is critical mid-game, focus on improving this first. Level 15: +0.69 s duration stunned. to Spectral Fire Blast or +24 Attack Damage for Skeletons. It depends on how advanced you have any of these skills, choose the one with the highest level.

+0.69 s duration stunned. to Spectral Fire Blast or +24 Attack Damage for Skeletons. It depends on how advanced you have any of these skills, choose the one with the highest level. Level 20: +25% cleft or +6 minimum skeletons spawned. Improve the skeletons that are an extra support when attacking.

+25% cleft or +6 minimum skeletons spawned. Improve the skeletons that are an extra support when attacking. Level 25: -2 sec cooldown for Deadly Strike or Reincarnation casts Spectral Fire Blast. Always improve Reincarnation first, it is what you will need the most when fighting.

Advantages and weaknesses of Wraith King in Dota 2

Basically, Wraith King is an extremely durable warrior, best suited to take care of enemies being incapacitated in the crucial moments of the battles. In fact, he might be the best on the team at slows and stuns enemies, though keep in mind that he’s at his best when working alongside Bloodseeker, Ogre Magi, or Ursa. Its notable weaknesses are as follows:

It has very little mana.

It is slow at all speeds.

His armor is fragile in the first and second stages of the game.

Strong heroes before Wraith King

Riki.

Terrorblade.

Broodmother.

Chaos Knight.

Anti-Mage.

Lion.

Invoker.

Monkey King.

Phantom Lancer.

Weaver.

Weak heroes before Wraith King

Rubick

Doom.

Necrophos.

Legion Commander.

Techies.

Bloodseeker.

Witch Doctor.

Items for Wraith King in Dota 2

Speed, mana, and damage are some factors that work negatively For Wraith King, the ideal is to improve these aspects with items that benefit the characteristics in which it fails.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Phase Boots.

Translation Dagger.

Boots of Power.

Mordiggian Amulet.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Desolate.

Mjollnir.

Assault breastplate.

Rod of the Black King.

Heart of Tarasca.

Occasional Objects

Knife Mesh.

Aghanim’s Scepter.

With all this information you will no longer have any problem with your opponents, as long as you keep in the ideal roles and follow the parameters of each section of the guide. He is a Hero that at first glance seems easy to master, but in reality it takes time to know him, in the same way, you can try other characters such as Bristleback, Zeus or Spirit Breaker.

The best strategies to obtain victory in Dota 2

Related Guides

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe